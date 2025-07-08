Lapu-Lapu City among host cities for ASEAN Summit 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City will serve as one of the host cities for the upcoming ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nation) Summit 2026 which will be held here in the country.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan made the announcement on social media, adding that the city will be ready to welcome heads of states, ministers, and delegates from across Southeast Asia.

“Dakong garbo ug kalipay nga usa ang atong dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu usa sa host cities sa umaabot nga ASEAN Summit 2026,” Chan said.

(It is a great honor and joy that our city, Lapu-Lapu, is one of the host cities for the upcoming ASEAN Summit 2026.)

On Monday, July 7, key officials from the National Organizing Council (NOC) met with the city’s local leaders to discuss critical preparations, including logistics, security, and inter-agency coordination.

Chan was joined by Councilor Joseph Pangatungan, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, and City Tourism Officer Garry Lao during the meeting.

READ: Lazaro meets with Asean secretary general for PH’s 2026 chairship

According to Chan, the city government gave the assurance that it would provide full cooperation and support for the summit’s requirements.

Lapu-Lapu City is likewise fully committed to showcasing its vibrant culture, local capacity, and community spirit on the international stage, she added.

“Ang atong dakbayan andam nga ipakita ang atong kultura, kapasidad, ug kadasig isip usa ka lungsod nga angay pasidunggan sa rehiyon ug kalibutan,” Chan said.

(Our city is ready to showcase our culture, capabilities, and enthusiasm as a community worthy of recognition in the region and the world.)

However, she also expressed the need for additional assistance from the national government for preparations that may exceed the city’s allocated budget.

“We assured them of our full cooperation and support as much as possible. But if it is beyond our budget, we would be needing help from the national government,” Chan added.

The delegation from the NOC included high-ranking officials such as MGen. Potenciano Camba, Deputy Director General for Operations, and Commodore Carlos Antonio Sabarre, Assistant Director General for Operations.

Key representatives from the NOC also visited other local governments such as Cebu province and the capital Cebu City.

For his part, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival expressed the city government’s full support for the ASEAN meetings.

Preparations for next year’s activities will also form part of his administration’s priorities in their first 100 days, Archival said.

The ASEAN Summit is one of the most significant diplomatic gatherings in Southeast Asia. It serves as a platform for regional leaders to discuss cooperation in political, economic, security, and socio-cultural matters.

One of the first major events tied to the ASEAN 2026 calendar will take place as early as January next year, the ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, which will draw high-level tourism officials from all ASEAN member states. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP