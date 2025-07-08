CCPO urges barangays to help raise awareness on city’s drinking laws

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is asking barangays to help inform the public about the city’s drinking laws, following recent alcohol-related incidents.

“We a talk about an issue that is very embedded in our culture, kaning pag-inom (this practice of drinking),” Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of CCPO, said when asked about the recent incidents in the city involving public drunkenness that led to violence during the Open Line News Media Forum held in a hotel in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 8.

“The issue here is the excessive drinking to the point they get very much violent already,” Macatangay continued.

She then highlighted that the city has drinking laws in place, citing drinking on the streets is actually prohibited. Macatangay also mentioned how the police authorities have upheld these laws thus far.

“This all boils down to public awareness of this ordinances through our local government,” Macatangay stated, mentioning the barangay level of the local government.

As such, she asks help from barangay officials to raise awareness on the city’s drinking laws as police intervention — which usually leads to an arrest — should be the last option.

“Ang kahubog pwede mana kalikayan (Drunkenness can be avoided),” Macatangay said.

Drunkenness sometimes leads to crimes

In Cebu City, a drunk 31-year-old from Sitio Barba, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City was arrested on June 29.

The arrested man, a certain Ronnelo from Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, was causing mayhem in the streets as he allegedly was shouting and challenging residents to a fistfight.

When responding police officers arrived at the scene, a policewoman was allegedly shoved by Ronnelo as they tried to calm him down. As a result, the officers arrested him, but he resisted. Eventually, he was handcuffed and brought to the local police station, where he was detained.

Ronnelo is now facing charges of Alarm and Scandal, as well as resistance and disobedience to a person in authority under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code. /csl

