UP Cebu valedictorian: ‘For some of us, pausing is not an option’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “For some of us, pausing is not an option.”

An excerpt from what is now a trending speech delivered by the class valedictorian of the University of the Philippines-Cebu during the 86th Commencement Exercises held last July 4.

Ma. Harriet Aven Victoria Nuñeza, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, class valedictorian, and one of only two summa cum laude graduates of the university, made sure to highlight not just the feat of being at the top of her class. More importantly, she shed light on the challenges and the hard truths behind the cliché quotes we often hear.

In the best way possible, she spoke for students who weren’t handed everything on a silver platter—those who had to fight and work their way through.

Nuñeza spoke volumes when she shared what it was like to be the eldest child raised by a single father, and how she carried herself to where she is now—all while thinking of her younger siblings, her strength and inspiration.

Most of us may have heard, danced to, or found comfort in the song Karera, made popular by the most talked-about girl group in the Philippines, BINI.

But Nuñeza has a different take on life being a race.

“Life is not a race, bitaw. It sounds comforting pero sa tinood, the phrase, life is not a race is only applicable if you have the luxury of time, money, or safety net. But for many people, for some of us, pausing isn’t an option,” she said.

With this, some of us can only afford to think about pausing—but in reality, it is hard to pause when you know time is ticking, especially when you’re racing against time to make life better for those around you.

Before stepping onto the grandest stage of her life yet, Nuñeza had her fair share of struggles—even reaching a point where she considered quitting school.

And every time she thought about taking a break to figure out what she truly wanted to do, she looked at her younger siblings—and couldn’t help but get emotional when she talked about her father.

“And I look at my father. I remember one night I called him. And for a moment I didn’t recognize him. His hair had turned grayer, his face thinner. He smiled like he always did. But even through the screen, I could see the weight he was carrying, the years catching up to him faster than they should have. That was the moment I knew I had to step up,” she said.

It was that one phone call that solidified her resolve. Life may not be a race—but for her, pausing wasn’t an easy option.

“Because life wasn’t going to wait for me to be ready, because the people I loved didn’t have the luxury of waiting either. Everything I am, I owe in part to my family,” she added.

Before ending her speech, she did not forget to thank the academe, her mentors, and the school she called home—UP.

Nuñeza’s words echo far beyond the halls of UP Cebu. For those who are silently grinding, carrying invisible weights, or doubting their strength may her story be a reminder that showing up for yourself and your loved ones, even when it’s hard, is already a form of success. /csl