Vision Express opens flagship store at SM City Cebu with next-level eyecare and style

Premium optical retailer Vision Express has officially opened its newest branch at SM City Cebu on July 3, 2025, bringing with it a new standard in eyecare technology, curated eyewear, and personalized service.

Get the best in eyecare and designer eyewear selection all in one premium shopping experience at Vision Express.

The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Vision Express Philippines President Neelam Gopwani, as excited guests got the first look at what the store has to offer.

Located at the Upper Ground Level, North Wing (beside llao-llao and Healthy Options), the new store introduces Cebuanos to the brand’s signature blend of style and innovation.

Smart Eyecare Starts Here

Vision Express takes pride in its state-of-the-art eyecare services, demonstrated through VisionPlus and vision7. VisionPlus uses artificial intelligence to detect potential health risks such as diabetes and hypertension in under three minutes.

On the other hand, vision7 is a seven-step comprehensive eye exam that prioritizes eye health through examinations and diagnosis. With steps such as taking one’s case history and going through subjective and objective refraction, vision7 keeps your eyes in check for any complications. These services ensure the best and most accurate results for your eyewear and eyecare needs.

Your Virtual Eyewear Stylist

Beyond precision eye exams, style gets a tech upgrade with Visionary, a Virtual Styling Studio that uses facial analysis and color matching to help customers find the most flattering frames based on their features and skin tone. It’s the first of its kind in the country and exclusive to Vision Express.

A Designer Lineup of Eyewear

Those with an eye for fashion are in for a treat with an impressive lineup of global brands including Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Ray-Ban, Off-White, Bottega Veneta, and more.

VIP guests and early visitors had the chance to try on these luxury pieces during the launch.

The Biggest End of Season Sale

To celebrate the opening, Vision Express is holding an End of Season Sale, where customers can get up to 70% off on designer eyewear until July 31.

