FM Alekhine Nouri dominates Dusit Thani Open Rapid 2025 in Mactan
CEBU CITY, Philippines— FIDE Master (FM) Alekhine Nouri lived up to expectations as the tournament top seed ruled the recent Dusit Thani Open Rapid 2025 held over the weekend on Mactan Island.
The young chess prodigy from Negros put on a commanding performance, finishing with 8.5 points out of a possible 9 in the rapid-format tournament, which drew some of the country’s top players.
Nouri opened the tournament with a blistering seven-game winning streak. Among those he defeated were John Quinio Dano, Arena International Master (AIM) Christian Lumapac, Hector Villamora, Maria Kristine Lavandero, Vincent Balena, National Master (NM) Elmer Sumngat, and eventual runner-up Godfrey Villamor.
In the penultimate round, Nouri was held to a draw by a younger challenger—eventual under-12 standout Marquis Angelo Mallorca, who impressed with a strong 7.0-point finish to take fifth place overall.
Nouri bounced back in the final round by defeating Toledo Xignex Trojan’s team captain, AIM Bonn Rainauld Tibod, capping his tournament with an emphatic win and securing the title.
Villamor secured second place with 7.5 points, edging out NM Sumngat and Cebu’s own NM Merben Roque on tiebreaks. Both Sumngat and Roque also finished with 7.5 points.
The rest of the top 10 featured NM Rommel Ganzon, NM Joey Albert Florendo, AIM Tibod, Hector Villamora, and Eric Abanco—each finishing with 7.0 points.
