The Moment Group brings beloved brands Manam, Din Tai Fung, and more to SM City Cebu

The Moment Group marks a major milestone as it ventures outside Luzon for the very first time, bringing five of its most loved restaurant brands to Cebu. Located at the Upper Ground Level, North Wing, SM City Cebu, a cluster of Moment shops, namely Manam, Din Tai Fung, Ooma, 8Cuts Burgers, and Mo’ Cookies are just steps away from each other.

As The Moment Group plants its flag in Cebu, it brings not just restaurants, but spaces that connect people over food.

“Having these brands open within days of each other is something new and super exciting for all of us,” shares co-founder Abba Napa. “It’s a way of showing up for a new city with the full energy of who we are.”

Manam

A comfort food favorite, Manam finally lands in Cebu with its signature Filipino dishes like the House Crispy Sisig, Ube + Sago Shake, and the now-iconic Sinigang na Beef Short Rib with Watermelon.

Known for reimagining local classics, Manam brings bold, nostalgic flavors to the Queen City of the South.

Din Tai Fung

The globally loved Taiwanese restaurant celebrates its 10th year in the Philippines with a major milestone: its first branch in the Visayas. Famous for its xiaolongbao, Din Tai Fung now invites Cebuanos to experience its world-renowned flavors.

More than just dumplings, Din Tai Fung also offers a refined menu of Taiwanese and Chinese dishes, from Salted Egg Yolk Prawns to Dry Noodles with Spicy Wontons.

Ooma

Bringing bold flavors and a cheeky spirit, Ooma redefines Japanese comfort food with a modern twist. This is not your traditional sushi bar—think aburi makis torched to smoky perfection, uni udon rich in umami, and crowd favorites like the Hanger Steak, grilled to tender excellence.

Ooma invites you to explore a menu that’s both daring and playful, served in a casual, high-energy setting.

8Cuts Burgers

Cebu’s burger game just leveled up with 8Cuts, known for its custom beef blends, house-made sauces, and buns that strike the perfect bite. Menu standouts include the Four Cheese, the Piggy topped with bacon and BBQ sauce, and the reliable Cheeseburger.

Pair your burger with Onion Rings, Skinny Fries, or one of their thick, creamy milkshakes for the full 8Cuts experience.

Mo’ Cookies

Tucked alongside the savory options is Mo’ Cookies, known for its oversized, gooey-centered cookies baked fresh throughout the day.

What makes Mo’ Cookies extra special? You can pair your cookie with soft-serve ice cream, making every visit a perfect treat.

Behind this expansion is a Moment team that’s growing too—across cities, regions, and backgrounds. “Our team is growing right alongside our brands,” shares co-founder Eliza Antonino. “Bilang usa ka anak sa Mindanaon nga nag dako na Bisaya, garbo nako nga ipa-ambit nganhi sa Cebu ug sa mga Sugbuhanon, ang amoang pinasahi nga pagkamaabi-abihon.”

