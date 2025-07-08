76-year-old man discovered lifeless in Minglanilla house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 76-year-old man was found dead inside his house in Purok Lower 1, Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla town, at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The victim was identified as Alfredo Bacor Dy, a widower and resident of the said area.

Earlier, residents in the neighborhood complained about a foul odor believed to be coming from the victim’s house.

They promptly reported the matter to the authorities to determine the source of the smell.

Responding to the call were personnel from the Minglanilla Police Station, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and barangay officials.

Authorities forced open the main door of the house and found the victim’s lifeless, unclothed body inside his room.

His body was already in a state of decomposition, with visible signs of parasitic infestation.

READ: Unidentified man found dead near Sibonga public market

However, investigators said there were no visible signs of foul play. The victim’s personal belongings, including valuables, were found intact and undisturbed.

According to a relative, Dy had been suffering from several health conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, and knee pain.

They believe he may have died due to complications from hypertension or a heart attack. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP