NAVFORCEN launches ‘Exercise Bantay Kadagatan’ to boost maritime security

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) officially launched Exercise Bantay Kadagatan 2025 on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The ceremonial opening was led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, who served as guest of honor and speaker.

The activity was attended by maritime, disaster response, and enforcement agencies for a joint simulation aimed at enhancing inter-agency coordination and maritime security preparedness.

In her speech, Mayor Cindi emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in protecting communities from both natural and man-made threats.

“Exercise Bantay Kadagatan is more than a simulation. It is a real effort to close the gaps between agencies and build a culture of preparedness and shared responsibility,” Chan said.

She believes that this collaboration is vital to ensuring the safety, welfare, and resilience of the city.

The exercise is led by Commodore Joselito E. De Guzman, Commander of the Naval Forces Central.

He was joined by key members of the NFC Command Team and representatives from participating agencies, including the Coast Guard District Central Visayas, PNP Maritime Group, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 7, Bureau of Customs, the Philippine Air Force, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Office of Civil Defense Region 7, and the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The activity is designed to simulate coordinated responses to maritime threats, disasters, and humanitarian emergencies. It highlights the importance of synergy among national and local agencies in addressing real-world challenges that impact coastal communities.

The mayor also paid tribute to Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, outgoing Chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Region VII, citing his leadership and reforms that have paved the way for stronger agency collaboration and regional peace efforts.

The simulation exercise will include a series of coordinated drills and scenarios involving multiple agencies, testing the operational readiness and communication capabilities of the participating units. /csl

