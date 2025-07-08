EJ Obiena brings World Pole Vault Challenge to PH this September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ernest John “EJ” Obiena may not have won an Olympic gold medal, but he manages to make the Philippines proud in a different way by bringing in the world’s best pole vaulters for the first time to the country.

Obiena, one of the top pole vaulters in the world, will organize the World Pole Vault Challenge on September 20 to 21 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, in partnership with Atletang Ayala.

This will be a historic event for the Philippines which will be hosting it for the first time, heading outside its usual venues in Europe. This competition will likely bring in the world’s top 10 pole vaulters, possibly the legend, Armand Duplantis.

EJ Obiena made it possible through the partnership of Atletang Ayala which is a privately funded sports program of the Ayala Group and the MVP Sports Foundation.

In a virtual press conference recently, Obiena stated that this has been his life-long dream to bring in a world-class pole vault competition to the Philippines.

“It has been my lifelong dream to mount a world-class sporting event in my homeland to showcase Filipino talent and make the nation proud. Now, it’s finally happening. I call on my kababayans to come together and support this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Obiena, the current Asian record holder.

Besides the hefty cash prizes and world-ranking points, this World Athletics Continental Tour-sanctioned competition will follow a street vaulting format wherein the audiences can see the action up close at the sidelines, compared to a stadium-type competition usually happening in other big meets.

