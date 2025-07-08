Police officer dies after accidentally shooting himself in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police corporal died after he accidentally pulled the trigger of his firearm, hitting himself in the stomach in Sitio Ukban, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The 33-year-old police officer was assigned to the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy City Director for Operations and spokesperson of the Cebu City Police Office, their investigator recovered CCTV footage from the officer’s house that captured the incident.

In the CCTV footage, the victim was seen arriving home, removing his clothes and pistol belt.

He then grabbed his 9mm service firearm, but accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center but died a few hours later.

Based on the CCTV footage, the victim was alone in the house at the time, as his child was still in school and his wife had gone out.

Macatangay said their investigators have found no signs of foul play.

“Wala’y foul play, nakakuha atong investigator og CCTV and then nakita siya nag inusara ra siya didto sa ilahang balcony sulod sa compound sa ilahang family,” Macatangay said.

(There’s no foul play. Our investigator was able to retrieve CCTV footage, and it showed that he was alone in their balcony, inside their family’s compound.)

