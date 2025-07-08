Ouano backs Gov. Pam, vows support for Capitol programs 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has expressed full support for Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, emphasizing his willingness to collaborate with the provincial government, especially on programs and services that would benefit the city and its residents.

In an interview, Ouano shared that efforts have been made in recent weeks to establish communication and foster cooperation between their respective offices. He acknowledged that both he and Governor Baricuatro are still adjusting to the demands of their new roles, but he remains open to working closely with the Capitol.

“A few weeks back, naa man toy gusto mobridge between us. Maybe both of us are new, new administration, medyo busy pa gyud,” Ouano said, referring to those who had attempted to initiate a connection between him and the governor. “Pero full support to the new governor kung unsay matabang namo sa city.”

(A few weeks ago, there were people who wanted to bridge the gap between us. Maybe it’s because we’re both new—new to the administration—and still quite busy. But I fully support the new governor in whatever way we can help from the city’s side.)

As a former member of the Cebu Provincial Board, Ouano said he understands how important a good working relationship with the provincial government can be, especially in addressing the needs of residents.

He believes Governor Baricuatro’s leadership could positively impact the city, particularly in areas like healthcare and social services.

“Kabalo gyud ko nga makatabang si Governor Pam namo diri,” he said. “Makahangyo mi—naa bay ma-allocate nga pundo para sa mga tambal, malipay kaayo ang mga Mandauehanon ana.”

(I know Governor Pam can really help us here. If we could request for funds to be allocated for medicine, the people of Mandaue would be very happy about that.)

One of the shared priorities between Ouano and Baricuatro is healthcare. While Mandaue has its own initiatives, Ouano said that additional support from the province would greatly enhance local services.

Despite past political alignments, Ouano emphasized that good governance and public service must come first.

One Mandaue had supported former governor Gwendolyn Garcia in the recent election. Baricuatro won the gubernatorial race and assumed office in June.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Mandaue City residents now have dedicated representation in the Cebu Provincial Board. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that recognizes Mandaue as a legislative district entitled to representation.

The city’s two board members are Malcolm Sanchez and Atty. Olin Seno. /csl

