Sen. Cayetano lauds CTU for turning simple ideas into innovations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senator Alan Peter Cayetano hailed Cebu Technological University (CTU) for fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, emphasizing how students are developing meaningful projects starting from simple ideas.

This was the senator’s key takeaway during his visit to the university on July 8, 2025, where he went live on social media alongside CTU President Dr. Joseph C. Pepito, who showcased one of the students’ inventions.

“Guys, tingnan niyo ito — kuryente sa basura. Ipapasok lang ang basura dito tapos libre ka na makakapag-charge (ng gadget),” Cayetano said.

(Guys, look at this — electricity from trash. You just insert trash here and you can charge (your gadget) for free.)

“On one hand, napakaganda. On the other hand, sasabihin ninyo, ‘Guys simple lang at charger lang iyan.’ But in my experience, 2007 pa ako senador at sa pag-iikot ko sa iba’t ibang bansa, including Hong Kong to Shenzhen (in China), basta’t innovation, they really start with the most simple things,” he added.

(On one hand, it’s impressive. On the other hand, you might say, ‘Guys, it’s just simple — it’s just a charger.’ But in my experience — I’ve been a senator since 2007 and in my travels to different countries, including Hong Kong to Shenzhen — when it comes to innovation, they really start with the simplest things.)

Cayetano, who was also the Senate’s co-chair during the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), used the example to underscore the importance of encouraging creativity among students.

He said that while entrepreneurs and business leaders are responsible for scaling and selling innovations, it is the role of students and technologists to generate ideas and turn them into reality.

CTU, a state university, has been known for expanding programs in higher technological education. In 2020, it became the first university in Cebu Province to receive an overall three-star rating from global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Responding to Cayetano’s question on how the university encourages innovation among students, President Pepito said:

“We start with the basics, that’s all. And then they can complicate the functions of their innovations.”

The senator also asked what advice President Pepito would give to high school students interested in fields like electronics, mechanical engineering, and robotics.

“Magtiyaga lang talaga sa pag-eskwela natin dito sa city. And definitely, our institution will provide you with quality and accessible tertiary education,” Pepito replied.

(Just persevere in your studies here in the city. And definitely, our institution will provide you with quality and accessible tertiary education.)

Cayetano agreed, commending CTU for offering both quality and accessible education. He noted the significance of Cebu Tech’s 28 campuses across Cebu, which allow more students to study close to home.

“Abot-kaya din ang gastos through scholarships because we have the UniFAST Law. And there’s the accessibility because they have their own place,” the senator added, referring to RA 10687 or the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education.

(The costs are affordable too through scholarships because we have the UniFAST Law.)

Cayetano wrapped up his speech by stressing the importance of building strong foundations in both education and innovation.

“Dito ako mag-e-end sa sinabi ni President Joe na ‘basics, basics, basics.’ Kapag maganda ang fundamentals, all will follow. Parang bahay iyan na kapag maganda ang pundasyon, OK lang kahit mag-build ka nang gusto mo i-renovate later on,” he said.

(I’ll end with what President Joe said — ‘basics, basics, basics.’ If the fundamentals are strong, everything else will follow. It’s like building a house — if the foundation is solid, it’s fine even if you renovate or expand it later on.)

“Ganoon din sa education and innovation — importante ang simple ideas — basics and good foundation,” he added.

(The same goes for education and innovation — simple ideas are important — basics and a strong foundation.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP