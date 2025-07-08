Sara slams Marcos: ‘Look in the mirror’ over politicking accusations

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday denied making “attacks” against the government and called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “look in the mirror,” reacting to his remarks for government officials to “stop politicking” and pay attention to public service instead.

“Maybe he should look in the mirror, when he says ‘stop politicking.’ Because they are the ones who are politicking. All we do is respond, right?” Duterte said in Filipino during an ambush interview at The Hague, Netherlands.

“So, we’re not doing any kind of attack. For all of us, [we just] respond and defend. So, they are the ones who should stop. And they are the ones in the administration. They should be the ones to stop and pay attention to what should be done for the people,” she added.

The Vice President also noted how former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who was at The Hague with her, had become a “victim” because he is “known to be an ally and a very close lawyer of President [Rodrigo] Duterte.”

Duterte also said she was “saddened” by the news that the government will be extending financial assistance to witnesses who may be called to testify at the International Criminal Court (ICC), pointing out that the administration had been “slow” when it came to helping Filipinos affected by the conflict between Iran and Israel.

“That’s why we can see, and the people can see, where the priorities of this administration truly lie. Apparently, it’s all just politics. Attacks through politics are their priority and not the people,” she said.

Following the results of the May elections, Marcos said in a podcast episode that one of his realizations was that the people are disappointed with government services and are tired of politics.

“Filipinos have grown tired of politics. They’re sick and tired of it. The message to us all, not just to me but to all of us: ‘Stop your politicking and pay attention to us,’” Marcos said in Filipino.

“And that’s correct. That’s really what we should be doing. So it’s good that the elections are over — enough with politics. Enough with politics. Let’s get to work — let’s do everything that needs to be done,” he said.

Duterte also said during the interview that she was currently at The Hague to visit her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and arrived last Saturday.

She said she would be staying in the Netherlands until July 23 in order to “maximize” her time with the former president, noting that she was allowed by the ICC detention unit to visit her father four times a week.

The Vice President also confirmed that she would not be attending Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) scheduled on July 28.

It will be Duterte’s second time to skip the Sona of the President after she did not attend last year.

