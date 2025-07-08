Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan seeks more slots for social pension from DSWD-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan has raised with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) the need to identify and profile indigent senior citizens among the city’s more than 37,000 registered elderly residents.

She also requested additional slots under the national government’s Social Pension Program to expand support for Lapu-Lapu’s most vulnerable elderly.

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Chan on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. She expressed her intention to further strengthen the agency’s collaboration with the local government in delivering social services.

Mayor Chan also requested the accreditation of NC II programs under TESDA to enhance access to skills training and employment opportunities for Oponganons.

Director Lucero provided an overview of DSWD-7’s programs and services and assured continued support through various initiatives, including the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP), and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), among others.

She also emphasized the need to monitor graduates of the 4Ps program. With more than 2,000 families set to graduate after seven years, Lucero stressed the importance of ensuring these families attain self-sufficiency through interventions such as educational scholarships and livelihood support.

Lucero confirmed that the budget for 2026 has already been allocated, ensuring the continued implementation of DSWD programs in Lapu-Lapu City.

The meeting primarily aimed to strengthen the partnership between the city government and DSWD-7 to sustain and enhance efforts in delivering inclusive and responsive social services within Lapu-Lapu City.

The meeting was also attended by Apple Joy Collados, Chief of Staff of the Lone District of Lapu-Lapu, and Shiela Bailosis, Officer-in-Charge of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

