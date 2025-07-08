VP Sara returns to The Hague to visit detained father

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte is back in The Hague, Netherlands, to visit her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who remains detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to crimes against humanity.

Duterte, in a chance interview, said that she arrived in The Hague on Saturday and will be staying until July 23.

“We’re just here in The Hague for the duration of my duty… so from July 5 to July 23 for me, and then Honeylet will arrive afterward,” she said, referring to her father’s partner.

The vice president explained that she visited to maximize the additional visiting days granted by the ICC detention unit for her father.

“We are maximizing the detention unit’s grant that allows visits four times a week,” she said.

When asked about her father’s current condition, Sara replied that he appeared to be in good health, although he was becoming noticeably thinner.

‘He’s so thin now, you’ve never seen him this skinny. I think the last time I saw him this thin, he was still a teenager, and it was in a photo,” she said of her father, adding:

“His arm is only half the size of mine; that’s how thin he is. But for me, he looks good being thin… I like him this way, kind of slim.”

Duterte last visited her father in The Hague in May, before taking “personal trips” to Malaysia and Australia.

She previously said that she is scheduled to go to South Korea on July 28 and Kuwait on August 8.

The ICC currently has custody of the elder Duterte after he was arrested and sent to The Hague for crimes against humanity he allegedly committed during his administration’s bloody war against drugs.

His infamous war against drugs led to at least 6,000 people dead, with human rights groups reporting at least 20,000.

