Lamp posts at Mandaue Heritage Plaza taken down

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The lamp posts surrounding the clock tower at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza have been taken down after an incident raised concerns about their durability and safety.

On July 1, CCTV footage showed a student grabbing one of the lamp posts while passing by. The post broke and fell shortly after, prompting concerns from city officials and the public about the quality of materials used in the installation.

In response, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said he has ordered a review of the contractor’s agreement to determine whether the damaged lamp post—and possibly others—are covered under warranty.

“Akoa lang gi-follow up kung unsa ilahang mabuhat, ilaha man guro nang ilisan og bag-o. I don’t know kung unsay contract nato ana nila, kung naa ba ni warranty for the next two to three years kung naay maguba nga lamp post or sa clock tower nga silay moayo og balik,” said Ouano.

(I just followed up to see what they can do. I think they’ll replace it with a new one. I don’t know the terms of our contract with them—whether there’s a warranty for the next two to three years in case a lamp post or the clock tower gets damaged, and they would be the ones to fix it).

He added that he would also look into what materials were used and whether they meet safety standards.

The bases of the removed lamp posts have been left in place and are currently surrounded by yellow caution tape to prevent accidents while the city conducts further inspections.

The lamp posts were part of a multi-million peso beautification project at the Heritage Plaza and City Hall grounds, launched under the previous administration. Located beside the Mandaue City Hall, the plaza features a permanent clock tower that has since become a new landmark.

A total of ₱16 million was allocated for infrastructure work, while another ₱13 million was spent on lighting, equipment, and other beautification components.

Former City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan refused to comment further on the matter.

“All the documents and the people involved are still at City Hall. I’m sure they can competently answer your questions,” he said.

