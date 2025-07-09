DMW warns shipowners: No more Filipino crew on ships crossing Red Sea

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reiterated its warning to shipowners and manning agencies with vessels traversing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to divert voyages or not deploy Filipino seafarers on their ships.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac made the stern call during a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, amid escalating attacks by armed groups in the two high-risk areas.

Cacdac said Filipino seafarers will no longer be allowed to board MV Magic Seas and MV Eternity C following the consecutive armed attacks on the two ships by Houthi rebels on Sunday and Monday.

READ: DMW: 2 ships with 38 Filipino seafarers attacked near Yemen

“The Magic Seas and Eternity C, prohibited na, absolute na ang prohibition sa principal to board a Filipino seafarer sa barko nilang dadaan ng (they are now prohibited, it’s an absolute prohibition on the principal to board a Filipino seafarer on their ship that will pass) Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Huwag nyo na isali please ang mga Pilipino sa Gulf of Aden at Red Sea where definitely we are now seeing another spate or rush of attacks from the Houthis,” he said.

“The risk has returned as recurrent. And please, please avoid the Red Sea. And if you do want to pass through the Red Sea, do not board Filipino seafarers on your ship,” he added.

On Sunday, Houthi rebels attacked MV Magic Seas with automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades from eight skiffs as well as missiles and four uncrewed surface vessels, while sailing the Red Sea near Hodeidah, Yemen.

Seventeen Filipino seafarers and two other crew members were able to abandon the ship and were rescued by the passing container ship Safeen Prism.

Cacdac said they are now safe and en route home after surviving the attack.

READ: Seawoman from CDO shows how to have a successful seafaring career

Meanwhile, on Monday, Houthi militants also claimed assaults on Eternity C with 22 members on board, 21 Filipinos and one Russian, with sea drones and skiffs.

International media reported that two crew members were seriously injured while two were missing.

Cacdac said the DMW is currently verifying the veracity of the reports and whether it involved any of the Filipino seafarers on board.

“We are still confirming this at this hour, we are in close coordination with the manning agent, the principal, or the ship owner, we’re having difficulty communicating with them. We’re a little frustrated about this, but we hope that we will come forward soon,” he said.

Cacdac said the DMW is now also in contact with the families of the Filipino seafarers.

READ: 429-day ordeal ends for 17 PH seafarers held by Yemen rebs

The DMW reminded ship owners and manning agencies that under its Department Order 1, issued in March 2024, they must report planned passages through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and ensure Filipino crew are fully informed of the risks.

Cacdac also stressed that Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse sailing in “warlike zones” without fear of losing their jobs.

“Rest assured, we are monitoring the situation. We will find a connection with the seafarers in terms of communication as soon as possible. And also the families. We will meet the families later face-to-face or virtual,” Cacdac said.

“We will provide the necessary assistance. All of this, of course, as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.. More than anything, yan ang habilin ng (that is the directive of the) President, please make sure that you take care of the families and monitor the situation,” he added. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP