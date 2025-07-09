cdn mobile

No winner in Tuesday’s major lotto draws; 6/58 prize hits over P197M

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | July 09,2025 - 06:21 AM

Lotto 6/58

No one won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Mega Lotto 6/45 draws on Friday, June 27 2025. — Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the jackpot prizes on Tuesday’s latest major lotto draws, said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Based on the PCSO’s evening draw on July 8, no bettor won the jackpot prize for Ultra Lotto 6/58 which is now at a whopping P197,294,254.40.

The combination needed to win the draw was 24-33-27-7-52-30.

Meanwhile, no bettor also hit the 38-3-16-23-48-26 winning combination for Superlotto 6/49.

This means its P16,410,441.60 jackpot prize is still up for grabs.

No winner was also declared for Lotto 6/42 with its jackpot currently at P28,711,263.60, which had the combination of 18-23-34-5-9-12.

TAGS: lotto, PCSO, winner
