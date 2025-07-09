No winner in Tuesday’s major lotto draws; 6/58 prize hits over P197M
MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the jackpot prizes on Tuesday’s latest major lotto draws, said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
Based on the PCSO’s evening draw on July 8, no bettor won the jackpot prize for Ultra Lotto 6/58 which is now at a whopping P197,294,254.40.
The combination needed to win the draw was 24-33-27-7-52-30.
Meanwhile, no bettor also hit the 38-3-16-23-48-26 winning combination for Superlotto 6/49.
This means its P16,410,441.60 jackpot prize is still up for grabs.
No winner was also declared for Lotto 6/42 with its jackpot currently at P28,711,263.60, which had the combination of 18-23-34-5-9-12.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.