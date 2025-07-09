Students in Nueva Vizcaya risk life to get to school

BAYOMBONG, NUEVA VIZCAYA, Philippines — The life-threatening condition of a damaged hanging bridge linking the remote villages of Latbang and Pinayag in Kayapa town in this province has prompted local officials to fast-track its repair after a viral video exposed the daily danger faced by students.

The footage, shared by Pinayag National High School senior high teacher Glory Madawat-Smith, showed students precariously crossing the broken bridge—relying only on frayed ropes and steel cables—just to return to school.

The video, taken on Sunday, quickly gained attention online and from local leaders and education officials.

In an interview, Smith explained that students typically go home every Friday and return to their boarding houses at the Pinayag village proper on Sundays in preparation for Monday classes.

Those attending Pinayag National High School in Sitio Macdu, Barangay Pinayag, must regularly brave the broken Latbang hanging bridge to cross the river.

Risk

According to Madawat-Smith, while community leaders have been exploring alternative paths, “it gets washed out when there is heavy rain.”

Dr. Orlando Manuel, superintendent of the Nueva Vizcaya Schools Division, responded by urging students not to endanger themselves.

“Students are advised not to force themselves to go to school when the water level is high because they can study through modular learning,” he said.

To prevent future risks, Manuel floated a long-term solution: converting the Latbang Elementary School into an integrated school to include high school education.

“That is one possible thing to do. Let’s build an integrated school in Latbang. We will evaluate that with our district supervisor in the Kayapa area to include high school in the elementary school. That is one of the long-term plans that can be done,” Manuel added.

Cramped shelters

Madawat-Smith highlighted the harsh realities students face in the mountainous area.

“Many students walk for hours and sometimes can only attend half-day classes, especially when it rains,” she said.

The broken bridge is not the only hardship, as Madawat-Smith noted that several students have had to give up boarding houses and are now staying in cramped or dilapidated shelters.

To address this, school officials are coordinating with the local government to build a dedicated dormitory for students.

“If realized, this will give the students a safe place for learning,” Madawat-Smith said.

She added: “Most students are actually from outside Pinayag or residing in far-flung sitios and villages. Their problem is where to stay in the village.”

Some students have resorted to living with teachers, while others rent small rooms from nearby families. Those without long-term lodging struggle with inadequate and uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

With local officials now committing to fix the bridge “as soon as possible,” students and educators hope for safer, more secure access to education in the coming school days.

