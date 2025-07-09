Barug, Kusug clinch Cebu City Council majority in 17th SP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new majority has emerged at Cebu City Hall.

Barug and Kusug coalition councilors now officially hold majority control of the 17th Cebu City Council, after securing key leadership posts and the lion’s share of committee chairmanships during the council’s inaugural session on July 8, 2025.

Councilors Philip Zafra (Barug) and Dave Tumulak (Kusug) were elected as President Pro Tempore and Majority Floor Leader, respectively, formalizing the Barug-Kusug alliance as the dominant bloc in the city’s legislative body.

They will be supported by Joel Garganera (Kusug) as Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Francis Esparis (Barug) as Second Assistant Majority Floor Leader.

The opposition Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), which includes Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, was formally recognized as the Cebu City Council minority.

Councilors Sisino Andales and Alvin Arcilla will serve as Minority Floor Leader and Assistant Minority Floor Leader, respectively.

However, Osmeña, despite leading a minority bloc, retains significant authority as the presiding officer.

Who chairs what?

Councilor Tumulak, who now heads the powerful Committee on Budget and Finance, emphasized fiscal responsibility as a priority for the new majority. Other Barug-Kusug councilors chairing strategic committees include:

Francis Esparis (Barug) – Social Services

Harold Go (Kusug) – Trade and Urban Planning

Mikel Rama (Barug) – Housing and Laws

Joel Garganera (Kusug) – Environment

Pastor Alcover Jr. (Kusug) – Agriculture and Markets

Edgardo Labella II (Kusug) – Infrastructure and ICT

Only a handful of committees went to BOPK members. Councilor Paul Labra chairs Public Order and Safety, Michelle Abella Cellona leads the Health Committee, and Vice Mayor Osmeña takes on Education. Councilor Nice Archival chairs Tourism, Sister Cities, and also sits on a few other committees.

Archival: ‘Respect the council’s decision’

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., whose BOPK party is now in the minority, expressed confidence and optimism despite the council’s current makeup.

“I’m not worried about it,” Archival said on July 7. “I am hopeful that they will still be given positions.”

He added that the active participation of all councilors in the session was already “a gift” to the public.

“For me, as you can see, their presence alone is already a gift to the Cebuanos. Before, only three or five would join, but now, perfect attendance. They are enthusiastic,” he said.

Archival stressed that committee work should transcend party lines. “Walay problema ang mga committees. These are responsibilities that they are expected to do. And I don’t think BOPK won’t be given any committee roles.”

Osmeña downplays need for majority control

Osmeña, on the other hand, downplayed concerns about the minority status of his party. He argued that the executive branch can still govern effectively without full legislative support.

“I want to file cases against [corrupt groups]. Do I need the council’s resolution for that? No. I want to change the garbage system. Do I need to pass an ordinance? No,” Osmeña said in a separate interview on July 8.

He cited past projects like the South Road Properties (SRP), which were implemented without specific ordinances. “That’s why I don’t believe in adding more councilors,” he added.

Majority months in the making

The 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod is composed of six councilors, each from BOPK, Barug, and Kusug, making negotiations crucial in determining who would control the council’s direction.

Weeks leading up to the inaugural session were marked by behind-the-scenes talks, with both Barug and Kusug leaders confirming that alliances were being explored for the 17th Cebu City Council.

Former mayor and Kusug leader Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier said political realignments were “natural,” while Partido Barug founder Michael Rama noted that alliances should serve the public interest.

“There is no such thing as an alliance until there is paper being signed,” Rama said.

