Mayor Archival lays out 10-point agenda to ‘make Cebu City no. 1’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. unveiled his 10-point executive agenda on Tuesday, laying the groundwork for what he promised would be a “responsive, transparent, and inclusive” City Hall under his leadership.

Delivering his inaugural address before members of the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod during their first regular session on July 8, Archival outlined key reforms in health, education, housing, climate resilience, and digital governance, all aimed at “making Cebu City number one.”

“What matters more is how we remain consistent. And above all, it must be inclusive,” Archival told city legislators and constituents. “Ang kalampusan dili mahimong ako lang. Kinahanglan ang kolektibong kalihokan sa mga Sugboanon (Success should not be mine alone. This will require the collective effort of the Cebuanos).”

Financial state, governance reset

Archival began his speech by acknowledging the challenges that are being faced by his administration, particularly in public service delivery and city personnel performance.

“Siguradohon nato nga ang kwarta sa mga taxpayer magamit og tarong. Kinahanglan nga ang tanang trabahante sa City Hall maglihok, magtrabaho,” he said, emphasizing the need to ensure that all employees are “hired with purpose.”

(We have to make sure that the money of the taxpayers is spent wisely. All the City Hall employees should work hard.)

Archival revealed that Cebu City’s daily salary expense stands at P58.5 million, covering both regular and job order employees.

The city government pays a total of P1.76 billion in salaries for six months: P1.25 billion for regular and casual workers and nearly P498 million for job order personnel.

10 executive policy directions

1. Health Programs

Archival promised a fully operational Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), expanded Long Life programs for senior citizens, mobile clinics, and free medical missions in underserved communities.

He also vowed to install public drinking stations in key areas.

2. Food Security and Agriculture

The city will invest in pilot farms, farm-to-market roads, food innovation hubs, and a city food bank in collaboration with Cebu Province.

He emphasized lowering production costs for farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture.

3. Education and Nutrition

Among the mayor’s priorities are more inclusive scholarship programs, expanded aid for high school and college students, and the opening of 24/7 public libraries accessible to all.

He also committed to vocational training with TESDA and industry partners, and partnerships to end classroom hunger.

4. Business and Livelihood Development

Archival vowed to fast-track the digitization of business permits and transactions, with processing times as quick as one day, and to launch a “Better Business Section” to support MSMEs.

The city will also collaborate with national agencies to assist OFWs and local entrepreneurs.

5. Climate Resilience and Infrastructure

The mayor’s climate agenda includes installing rainwater catchment systems, solar-powered facilities, and stricter solid waste management.

He also proposed a citywide feasibility study for sewage treatment and a City Hall ban on single-use plastics. A tree-planting program targeting 250,000 new trees will be rolled out.

6. Housing and Urban Development

Archival promised community-centered relocation with access to basic services and disaster preparedness programs.

He also committed to negotiating with the provincial government to finally resolve the long-standing 93-1 lot issue.

7. Traffic Mitigation

The city will support the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and the North–South Expressway, implement stricter counterflow policies, and enhance public transport with signal systems and night buses for BPO workers.

8. Public Safety and Social Services

Plans include AI-powered CCTV systems, stronger police presence, QR Helpdesks, emergency call boxes, and a 24/7 city hotline for citizen concerns. Peace education will also be introduced in schools under the “Bantay Kalinaw” initiative.

9. Revenue Generation

Archival plans to increase efficiency in revenue collection, lease underutilized government assets, and monetize idle properties through eco-tourism parks and public-private partnerships.

10. Inclusion and Welfare Programs

The mayor capped his agenda with commitments to support programs for senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, youth, vendors, transport drivers, LGBTQ individuals, animal welfare advocates, and other marginalized sectors.

Unity

Archival, whose BOPK party holds the minority in the city council, urged cooperation from the legislative branch, stressing that public service should transcend political divisions.

“Even if coming from different colors, atuang siguraduon nga magkahiusa ta (we should make sure that we are united) in making Cebu City number one,” he said. “Public service is no different [from construction] — every Cebuano has a role to play.”

He also introduced City Administrator Albert Tan and City Attorney Bricio Boholst, both key figures in implementing his policy roadmap.

The mayor ended his address with an invitation to all sectors to take part in his administration’s vision for a better Cebu.

“Let’s build a Cebu where no one feels forgotten. A Cebu that takes care of its environment, honors the dignity of labor, and listens even in the quietest hours,” he said.

