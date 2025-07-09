LIST: Class suspensions on Wednesday, July 9
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units suspended classes on Wednesday, July 9 due to inclement weather.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) 5 a.m. forecast, rains will continue to drench most parts of the country on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as the habagat.
The state weather bureau’s latest forecast also showed that the effects of the southwest monsoon will continue to be experienced in the western portions of Luzon on Wednesday.
Below is the list of areas that had class suspensions:
- Muntinlupa City – In-person classes at all levels in public schools; while private schools are given discretion to determine whether they’re suspending classes or not.
- Las Piñas City — In-person classes at all levels, public and private schools; classes will shift to modular distanced learning
Cavite
- Entire province – Class suspensions in all levels, public and private
Batangas
- Laurel – All levels, public and private
Laguna
- Binan – In-person classes at all levels, public and private; schools are encouraged to implement alternative delivery modes
