Raymond Garcia slams Archival, Osmeña over procurement claims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia accused Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña of spreading “fake news” to destroy his reputation and distract the public from their own failures in governance.

He slammed current city officials for allegedly peddling misinformation, including claims of overpriced government purchases during his term.

Garcia, in a press conference on July 8, demanded a public apology from Archival and Osmeña, threatening legal action over what he described as “fabricated lies” meant to discredit his administration.

“Sila, they should just focus on governance. Si Vice Mayor Osmeña should just focus on legislation, Mayor Archival should focus on executive functions… rather than peddling fake stories and lies,” Garcia said.

The former mayor was reacting to recent statements from Archival’s camp questioning several procurements under his watch, including T-shirts supposedly priced at P20,000 each and an alleged P4.4 million electric vehicle.

Garcia insisted these allegations were politically driven and unsupported by facts.

He defended the P17.8 million shirt purchase, saying the amount covered about 300 shirts intended for grassroots events, fun runs, and sports programs.

He explained that shirts without collars cost around P500 each, and those with collars were about P600.

“Asa man ang baynte mil ana?” Garcia asked. “Karon naa natay documents, nga katong giingon ni Archival ug Osmeña mga bakak — these are all fabricated lies to discredit me.”

Osmeña, however, doubled down, posting new allegations on Facebook involving the procurement of three Nissan Urvan vans in January 2025.

The 12-seater units, reportedly priced at P2 million each, were intended for the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and bore Garcia’s signature.

“In what world can he justify paying P2 million for a basic, manual transmission Urvan?” Osmeña wrote, citing a Nissan website listing the same vehicle for P1.5 million.

The post did not specify whether the P2 million included taxes, delivery charges, or added government-required specifications.

‘Focus on governance’

Garcia said the current administration should spend less time crafting narratives and more time fulfilling promises.

He also took a swipe at the city’s engagement with former Commission on Audit (COA) Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, whose unannounced visit became a talking point on Osmeña’s official page.

Garcia dismissed the meeting as a “publicity stunt,” saying it was not part of any official fiscal audit.

“It was an ambush. She obliged to go, just to have a quick look. It wasn’t planned,” he said.

In a clarifying post, Mendoza said she did not want to be involved in local politics.

Garcia further mocked Osmeña for what he described as an obsession with online grandstanding.

“Si Vice Mayor Pinocchio ba, kinahanglan tingali nga magmatngon sya, magbantay sya sa mugawas sa iyang istorya kay mutaas unya iyang ilong,” he said.

He also rejected the claim that the BYD Tang electric vehicle was paid for, saying the transaction was voided before payment due to a negative legal opinion from the City Legal Office.

The request reportedly came from Office of the Building Official (OBO) chief Florante Catalan.

On budget deficit, Archival clarifies

Garcia labeled the multi-billion peso budget deficit announced by Archival as another fabrication. But Archival stood by the figure of P6 billion, citing an official COA report as the basis.

Archival, however, admitted that some of the claims, like the P20,000 shirts, were still unverified and relayed to him during early assessments.

“If the word ‘alleged’ was taken as fact, then I apologize,” Archival said. “These were raw information, and I clarified that these were still subject to verification.”

Despite this, he maintained that public accountability requires transparency, adding that any anomalies uncovered by COA or other audit bodies would be addressed.

Raymond Garcia said he is still weighing legal options, including a possible cyberlibel case, but is leaning toward a civil suit for damages. For now, he wants a public apology and an end to what he claims is a campaign of disinformation.

