Love triangle eyed as motive in killing of taxi driver in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Police investigators are now focusing on love triangle as the possible motive in the killing of a 47-year-old taxi driver in Sitio Ka-Isko in Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City last July 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said they learned that the victim, Johnny Burdas, had an affair with a student.

Burdas, a resident of Brgy. Bankal was found with bullet wounds on his body inside his unit that was parked in a secluded area in Sitio Ka-Isko in Brgy. Mactan last July 2.

Authorities recovered two spent cartridges inside the taxi and found a bullet hole on window near the driver’s seat.

During the early part of their investigation, Lapu-Lapu City police considered robbery as a possible motive in Burdas’ killing after his cellular phone and wallet went missing.

Love triangle

On Wednesday, Torres said that they are now looking at love triangle as the possible cause of his death.

Torres said they learned that Burdas had a young lover. He was also the one supporting the girl’s studies.

He said that someone may have gotten angry upon learning of their relationship and killed the taxi driver.

Based on the evidences that they have so far recovered, Torres said that they already identified a person of interest (POI) in Burdas’ killing.

However, he admitted that they needed to gather additional evidence to support the filing of a complaint against the POI.

LCPO already sought the assistance of the PNP Cybercrime Unit to open his Facebook messenger after his family was unable to access his account.

They have also requested the ride-hailing app, where the victim was affiliated, to help them identify the person who booked a ride with him shortly before his body was found in Brgy. Mactan.

