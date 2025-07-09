Unsafe for work? Cebu Capitol building under safety review

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leaking ceilings, broken tiles, no fire extinguishers, no fire exits — and not even a single defibrillator in sight.

These alarming conditions at the Cebu Provincial Capitol have prompted newly installed Governor Pamela Baricuatro to order a comprehensive hazard inspection of the historic structure.

Baricuatro, who assumed the governorship this month, expressed alarm over numerous potential safety hazards and the overall deteriorating state of the provincial government’s seat of power.

“Imagine, a national heritage building that’s unsafe? That’s something we need to prioritize,” she said.

The governor particularly noted the absence of fire exits on the third floor as well as the complete lack of fire extinguishers and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which are crucial in life-threatening emergencies.

“There’s no AED machine, you know, a life saving device. The artificial defibrillator. There’s none,” Baricuatro told reporters.

Baricuatro also pointed out visible structural damage, including persistent leaks and damaged tiles, which she said could pose long-term safety risks if left unaddressed.

According to her, the last major renovation of the Capitol was done in 2015, nearly a decade ago.

“So, we need to do a lot of maintenance here cuz from what I heard, the last time that it was there was a renovation was 2015. So, that’s like 10 years already,” she added.

Built in 1938 and designed by renowned Filipino architect Juan Arellano, the Cebu Provincial Capitol is one of the country’s few remaining Art Deco government buildings. It was declared a National Historical Landmark in 2008.

Today, it houses over 500 provincial employees, including top executive offices, making safety a critical concern.

Baricuatro has tasked the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) to conduct an immediate assessment and recommend both urgent and long-term solutions. She also plans to acquire essential fire safety equipment as soon as possible.

“Our offices should not only preserve our heritage but must also be safe and secure for everyone working here,” she said.

