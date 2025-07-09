Talisay fire victims: Capitol to provide up to P10K cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol will be extending financial aid to the families who lost their homes in a huge fire in Talisay City, Cebu.

The provincial government on Wednesday, July 9, announced they will set aside P1.7 million as cash assistance to the Talisay fire victims comprising 248 affected households in Brgy. Tabunok.

Under the assistance plan, families whose homes were totally destroyed will each receive P10,000. Those with partially damaged homes will be granted P6,000 assistance.

Meanwhile, renters and sharers will also be given P3,000 in financial support.

The aid is currently being processed, with funds set to be released soon, according to Marirose Lopez, Assistant Head of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

Governor Pamela Baricuatro personally visited the fire site in Sitio Mananga II, Brgy. Tabunok last Monday, July 7 where she met Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas.

Baricuatro revealed that the city government has asked additional support from the Capitol in order to help the Talisay fire victims get back on their feet.

“The request was promptly approved by Governor Baricuatro, who also personally visited the evacuation site that same day,” the Provincial Information Office wrote in a statement.

Around 1,000 individuals lost their homes when a blaze engulfed Sitio II — the city’s largest fire incident so far this year.

It took firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the flames that devoured an area of 1,600 square meters.

