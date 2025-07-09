Viral video shows lola allegedly drowning grandchild in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan expressed her dismay regarding a viral video showing the alleged abuse of a 12-year-old child by her grandmother in Sitio Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob.

In the video, the grandmother was seen drowning her grandson in the stagnant water of a basketball court.

However, the incident allegedly happened in March this year.

Because of this, Chan immediately directed the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in coordination with the Barangay Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) desk, to investigate and assess the situation and condition of both the child and the grandmother.

Chan strongly stated that the city stands firm in protecting every child’s rights, upheld by our laws and reinforced by our genuine care for every Oponganon.

“Dili nato pasagdan ang ing-ani nga mga isyu, labi na kung kabataan na ang nalambigit. The safety and welfare of our children is always our top priority. Gusto nako ipasabot sa tanan nga ang atong lokal nga kagamhanan is already taking steps to assess the well-being of the child and provide all necessary psychosocial and medical support,” Chan said.

(We will not neglect issues like this, especially when children are involved. The safety and welfare of our children is always our top priority. I want everyone to understand that our local government is already taking steps to assess the child’s well-being and provide all necessary psychosocial and medical support.)

READ: DSWS backs Cebu City ordinance vs online sexual exploitation of children

She added that if it is proven that the grandmother has violated any laws, she will be dealt with accordingly.

“Sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu, we uphold the rights of every child ug protektado sila sa atong balaod ug sa atong tinud-anay nga pag-atiman sa matag Oponganon,” she added.

(In the city of Lapu-Lapu, we uphold the rights of every child, and they are protected by our laws and by our sincere care for every Oponganon.)

On Wednesday morning, the CSWDO summoned the grandmother as the office began its investigation into the incident. /csl

