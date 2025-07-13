FACES OF CEBU: Enuario Tesio, ex-farmer turned OFW, June 2025 SPLE EE board Top 1 passer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For many, a day in school is just part of the routine—listening to teachers, meeting friends, and waiting for the final bell.

But for Enuario Rosite Tesio, a young boy who grew up in a farmland in the mountainous barangay of Samboan, Southern Cebu, even the idea of studying in the Queen City once felt like an impossible dream.

Today, that dream has taken flight. After years of hard work and sacrifice in school and work, he emerged as the Top 1 in the June 2025 Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) for Electrical Engineers, even after years since finishing schooling, finally piecing together the life he once only imagined.

The Journey to being Top 1

At 34, Enuario Tesio has come a long way before earning the top spot in the June 2025 SPLE.

He first completed a 3-year diploma program in Electromechanics Technology at CITE Technical Institute in Cebu City back in 2010. Determined to support his family, he then worked abroad as a Biomedical Equipment Technician in Saudi Arabia for nearly three years.

In 2017, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) at the University of San Jose-Recoletos. He returned overseas shortly after to continue working.

Driven by perseverance and a deep desire to give his family a better life, Tesio turned every opportunity into a step closer to his dreams, even miles away from home.

The challenges of not being a fresh graduate

In a virtual exchange with CDN Digital, Tesio opened up about the struggles of preparing for the board exams, especially at his age.

“Yes, I am not a fresh graduate. After I graduated (ETEEAP) in 2017, I immediately searched for a job and have been working as a Biomedical Equipment Technician until now, here in Saudi Arabia,” he shared.

Though he had once hoped to complete his academic journey at a younger age, Tesio chose to step up for his family—his wife and now, their two daughters.

“A delay in taking the Board Exam is very common in married aspirants/takers especially when you have kids. As a father, I need to prioritize my family before anything else,” he told CDN Digital.

Despite the delays, he remained committed to fulfilling his long-held dream. He pursued small but steady steps toward his goal, making the most of what little time and resources he had.

“In 2022, I took an online review class at Excel Review Center. It was hard on my side since I had to manage my time between my family, 8–5 pm work, and review time,” Tesio said.

In 2023, he took his first shot at the board exams in Legazpi City, Albay. Although he didn’t pass, the experience became a crucial part of his learning process.

“I failed, but was not disappointed at that time since my objective was to know what was inside the scope of the Board Exam. From then on, I did a self-review, slowly but consistently,” he said.

His advice to fresh graduates who aren’t yet burdened with major responsibilities? Take the board exam as soon as possible, while the lessons are still fresh and there’s more flexibility to retake if needed.

“Nothing beats Mother Time. I know that the sooner I take, the higher the probability of passing the Board Exam.”

Reflections, having a strong mindset, and the next step ahead

Looking back, Enuario Tesio admitted that his recent achievement wasn’t just a stroke of luck—it was the result of perseverance, discipline, and countless sacrifices. After long hours at work and video calls with his family in the Philippines, he would still find time to review. He wanted to be sure that if he didn’t make it, it wasn’t because he didn’t give his all.

“As a taker/aspirant that hasn’t undergone the conventional path of Engineering Course, as a father, and as a boy from a mountain of Samboan, giving up is not an option.”

His journey to securing that license and eventually ranking first was far from linear. He described it as a winding road, full of ups and downs, lefts and rights, but one that eventually led him straight to the finish line. And as he crossed it, he took a moment to celebrate his resilience.

“It is not merely advice but a congratulation message. Congratulations, you’ve done a great job. From being a farmer in a mountain with little chance of going to college until reaching and finishing college, you kept the fire in your heart. Congratulations.”

Even while living miles away from home, Tesio drew strength from his inspirations: the faces of his wife Riesa, his daughters Aya and Ayen, his mother, and his late father. He credits them for fueling his determination, not just to earn a license, but to rise to the very top.