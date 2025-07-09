Mandaue medical waste finally collected after year-long delay

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Medical and hazardous waste that had been stored for months at the former North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City was finally collected by the city’s new hauler on Wednesday morning, July 9.

A total of 301 drums of special waste, including used syringes, blood-soaked bandages, chemical containers, and other contaminated materials, had been stockpiled at the terminal, which is under the supervision of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

Cleanaway Philippines Inc., the city’s newly contracted hauler, began the collection and is expected to complete the hauling within the week, including waste accumulated at Mandaue City Hospital.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano visited the site to inspect the progress and expressed relief that operations began earlier than expected. The mayor had initially anticipated that the hauling would start on July 12.

Ouano first discovered the stockpiled medical waste, wrapped in yellow plastic bags, during a visit to Mandaue City Hospital in his first week in office, as part of his rounds of city facilities.

During that visit, he was informed that a significant portion of the hospital’s medical waste had already been transferred to the old North Bus Terminal for storage by CENRO.

To address the situation, the mayor immediately convened a meeting with officials from CENRO, the city hospital, and the new waste hauler.

“Dili na ni kaya nga ing-ani, nga naay medical ug hazardous waste nga magpundo. Kinahanglan makuha na gyud ni dayon kay concern sad ko sa mga residente nga naa diri,” said Ouano, referring to fire victims who were temporarily relocated at the former terminal.

(This situation is no longer acceptable—medical and hazardous waste shouldn’t be left sitting here. This needs to be removed immediately because I’m concerned for the residents staying here.)

After the inspection and upon learning that there were residents staying at the site, Ouano immediately ordered the installation of a barrier to separate the waste storage area from the temporary shelter.

The waste reportedly remained uncollected for over a year due to delays in the transition to a new hauler, which was still in the process of securing the necessary permits to transport special waste.

CENRO Head Architect Aracelli Barlam explained that the delay was primarily due to the late signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city and the hauler, which was only finalized and notarized in June.

“After napirmahan and notaryo, napaspas pod with the help of Mayor and our city administrator ang permit to transport nga padung ta sa Region 8, this is with EMB-8,” said Barlam.

(After it was signed and notarized, the permit to transport—intended for Region 8—was expedited with the help of the Mayor and our city administrator. This is with EMB-8.)

Cleanaway Philippines Inc., based in Leyte, is now conducting the hauling. With operations underway, the city expects to clear all remaining medical waste from the site.

According to Michael Taduyo, Territory Sales Manager for Cleanaway, the company will continue collecting medical waste from Mandaue City until the contract’s 200,000-kilogram limit is reached. He said the cost is P30 per kilo of collected medical waste.

Taduyo explained that after collection, the waste undergoes treatment through an autoclave, a machine that uses pressurized steam to sterilize materials, effectively killing microorganisms and spores. Once sterilized, the treated waste is then disposed of in the company’s own landfill.

CENRO manages the city’s special waste, including medical and hazardous waste generated by the City Health Office, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office (SAMSHO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and the City Veterinary Office.

CENRO began collecting waste from Mandaue City Hospital on October 16, 2024, to support the hospital’s compliance with Department of Health (DOH) guidelines. All collected materials were disinfected prior to storage. Of the 301 drums stored at the terminal, about half originated from the City Hospital.

The transfer to a new hauler was necessitated by the closure of the city’s former waste contractor, Pollution Abatement Systems Specialists, Inc. (PASSI). /csl

