Why pickleball is rapidly gaining ground in Cebu’s sports scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as a recreational alternative for those seeking fun, fitness, and social connection has quickly become one of the fastest-growing sports in Cebu.

This paddle sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has taken root in Cebu’s sporting landscape, drawing in players of all ages and backgrounds.

One of the sport’s trailblazers in Cebu is Rnell Arsenal, a certified Level 2 pickleball coach and one of the key figures behind its local rise.

Arsenal recently guested on CDN Sports Talk to share how the sport, once relatively unknown here, evolved into a thriving “social sport.”

According to Arsenal, pickleball was first introduced to Cebu in 2018, but back then, it didn’t draw much interest—until the COVID-19 lockdowns happened.

“Way back before the pandemic, a common friend introduced pickleball to us. At that time, the sport didn’t click to many. Until the pandemic hit, wala mi nahimo, and then it started with me and my wife, we started playing the sport,” said Arsenal.

“During that time, another coach would do video calls almost every night right from the United States until he came over and introduced us to some people, including an Italian based in Moalboal who has a pickleball court.”

Once restrictions eased, Arsenal and a small group of enthusiasts began promoting the sport across communities, despite facing major challenges such as the lack of venues and equipment. In fact, they initially had to travel all the way to Moalboal just to find a proper court.

From their Moalboal trips came the group’s funny phrase “dink and dive,” a humorous combination of the sport’s signature soft shot, dink, and Moalboal being a popular diving destination.

Initially played mostly by expats, Cebu’s pickleball scene eventually transitioned into a community largely made up of locals.

Arsenal believes the sport’s accessibility is what makes it so appealing.

“Pickleball isn’t that hard to play,” he said. “That’s why it’s popular with everyone, of all ages.”

From its modest beginnings, the sport has grown beyond expectations.

“The best way to describe it is not growing, it’s exponentially growing. There is a lot of facilities being used right now as courts. There are already dedicated venues for pickleballs, there are backyards, multi-use facilities, basketball courts converted into pickleball courts,” Arsenal said.

“There is a lot of communities now. Back when we started with one, there are now clubs and events. It has grown big because you can either play for fun or for competition. It’s also a social sport where people from different age brackets can play.” /csl

