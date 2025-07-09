Palace: No Filipinos affected in Texas flash floods

MANILA, Philippines —No Filipinos are reported to be injured or missing in the devastating flash floods in Texas, United States, according to Malacañang.

“As of now, the report that we received from the Philippine consul general in [Houston, Texas] is that there were no Filipinos who were affected by the floods,” Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a briefing on Wednesday.

“But our consulate is continuously coordinating with our Filipino community there for updates,” she added.

According to Malacañang, the Philippine government is ready to extend assistance to Filipinos in the United States.

“And if they have any needs, they just have to call and ask for help from our government, and that help will not be withheld from them. The government is ready and willing to assist our fellow Filipinos there with whatever they may need,” Castro said.

“And, of course, we are also praying for the condition of those affected in Texas,” she added.

The Philippine Consulate General in Houston can be reached by telephone. No. (+1-346) 2938773, with their duty officer at (+1-346) 256-4522.

Filipinos may also send a message to their email address at [email protected], or through its Assistance to Nationals (ATN) section at [email protected].

More than 160 people are still believed to be missing in Texas, days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The huge jump in the number unaccounted for — roughly three times higher than previously said — came after authorities set up a hotline for families to call.

Those reported missing are in Kerr County, where most of the victims have been recovered so far, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The flash flood is the deadliest from inland flooding in the United States since Colorado’s Big Thompson Canyon flood on July 31, 1976, killed 144 people, said Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections.

