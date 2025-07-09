Mascariñas wins gold in ASEAN+ seniors 65 chess division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At 72 years old, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas continues to prove he’s still a force on the chessboard.

The Cebuano veteran clinched the gold medal in the seniors 65-and-over division of the 23rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships 2025, held in Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday, July 8.

Mascariñas, a key pioneer of the Toledo Xignex Trojans—reigning champions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference—topped his age group by finishing with 6.0 points in the nine-round standard event.

Though he placed fifth overall behind four competitors from the younger seniors 50 category, Mascariñas held his own against strong international opponents.

He opened the tournament with back-to-back wins over Malaysia’s Chee Chuyen Hoh and FIDE Master (FM) Ahman Ismael, before drawing in Round 3 against Vietnam’s Grandmaster (GM) Sang Cao. In Round 4, Mascariñas absorbed a loss to fellow Filipino IM Angelou Young but bounced back in the fifth round with a crucial win over IM Chee Ming Jimmy Liew.

He followed up with a draw against Vietnam’s GM Hoang Thong Tu and a win over FM Genden Altan-Och of Mongolia. In the final two rounds, Mascariñas settled for draws with India’s IM Dede Lioe and GM Raetsky.

Singapore’s IM Peng Kong Chan placed second in the seniors 65 division with 5.0 points, followed by Indonesia’s IM Ronny Gunawan and Malaysia’s IM Liew, who both tallied 4.5 points.

The overall champion of the tournament was GM Hoang Thong Tu with 7.0 points, while GM Sang Cao finished second with 6.5. Filipino GM Rogelio Antonio Jr., who also plays for the Trojans, took the bronze with 6.0 points, rounding out the top three in the seniors 50 division.

As of writing, IM Mascariñas continues to compete in the rapid and blitz events, aiming to add more medals to his haul.

