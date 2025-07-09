cdn mobile

Hontiveros joins West Philippine Sea bloc in Congress

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet July 09,2025 - 08:45 PM

Sen. Risa Hontiveros along with representatives of Akbayan Chel Diokno, Perci Cendaña, Dadah Ismula; and Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima sports the "W" sign of the West Philippine Sea bloc. PHOTO OF JOHN ERIC MENDOZA

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, along with Akbayan Reps. Chel Diokno, Perci Cendaña, Dadah Ismula; and Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, flash the ‘W’ sign of the West Philippine Sea bloc on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. — Photo by John Eric Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros officially joined the “West Philippine Sea bloc” of lawmakers in the 20th Congress.

This development was officially announced Wednesday during the formal launch of the alliance in concurrence with the thanksgiving dinner of Atin Ito’s third civilian mission in the West Philippine Sea.

To date, Hontiveros is the sole Senate member of this alliance. Six House lawmakers are members of this bloc, namely: Akbayan Reps. Chel Diokno, Perci Cendaña, Dadah Ismula; Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao; Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima; and Albay 1st District Rep. Krisel Lagman-Luistro.

Earlier, the legislative coalition filed a resolution seeking probe of the sister city agreements between China and the Philippines; and bills pushing to declare the July 12 anniversary arbitral award as “National West Philippine Sea Victory Day” as well as the mandatory teaching of West Philippine Sea history and geography at all levels of the country’s education system.

READ: 6 lawmakers seek DILG probe on sister city deals with China

The launch of the lawmakers’ coalition also came days after the ninth anniversary of the 2016 arbitral award.

The late president Benigno Aquino III brought China before an international tribunal in 2013, a year after Manila’s tense standoff with Beijing over Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, which China now has effective control of.

The historic international tribunal effectively dismissed Beijing’s overlapping claims while ruling heavily in favor of Manila’s sovereign rights in the western section of its exclusive economic zone.

Despite this, Beijing has continuously made aggressive actions against the Filipino coast guard, navy, and fisherfolk in asserting its sovereignty claim in almost the entire South China Sea through its now ten-dash line.

