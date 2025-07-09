Mayor Ouano discusses city hospital upgrade with health, DPWH officials

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City is seeking P1 billion in funding to build a modern four-story city hospital, upgrading its current healthcare facility into a 257-bed, Level II institution.

The proposed facility will offer specialty care services and significantly expand the city’s healthcare capacity. It is among Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano’s top priorities.

“This upgrade aims to ensure faster, better, and more accessible healthcare services for our residents,” Mayor Ouano said.

On Wednesday, July 9, Ouano stated that the estimated cost is based on recent meetings regarding the hospital’s construction, though he clarified that the figure is not yet final.

On Tuesday, he met with Dr. Gerardo Aquino, Chief of Hospital at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center; representatives from the Department of Health and the Department of Public Works and Highways; and Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, head of Mandaue City Hospital, to discuss the upgrade plans.

Dr. Aquino is providing technical assistance for the hospital’s design.

The new hospital will rise on the site of the existing city hospital. Construction is expected to begin next year, with completion targeted within Ouano’s term.

This year, the city plans to allocate P50 million to P70 million primarily for the detailed engineering design to jumpstart the project.

Ouano explained that this is the only amount that can be budgeted for 2025, as the city’s annual budget was already approved last year. The 2026 budget will be finalized later this year.

An initial P100 million in national funding has already been secured through Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon for next year.

To secure the remaining funds, the mayor said he is coordinating with senators and other national government agencies.

Due to budget constraints, the hospital’s construction will be carried out in phases. However, it was agreed that each floor must be fully functional before moving on to the next phase.

“Atoang siguraduhon nga functional and equipped na siya before ta moproceed na sad sa uban floors,” Ouano said. (We will make sure it is functional and fully equipped before we proceed to the other floors.)

During construction, the existing hospital will remain operational and continue to accommodate patients until the transition becomes necessary.

Under the proposed design, the first floor will house essential services, including the emergency room, operating room, pharmacy, supply room, and billing section. The second floor will feature a dialysis center and specialty units, while the third and fourth floors will be designated for inpatient wards.

City Hospital Head Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes said the new building will optimize the hospital compound, with improved connectivity through integrated walkways and a driveway. This addresses the current setup, where buildings and rooms are separated, requiring both staff and patients to move between them.

She also noted that a Level II hospital would enable the facility to offer specialty services such as cardiology, neurology, and intensive care.

Currently, Mandaue City Hospital is a Level I facility with a 25-bed capacity, providing basic inpatient and outpatient care, including minor surgeries and emergency services.

Dargantes added that the estimated P1 billion cost likely does not include the expense of advanced medical equipment, which will be essential for the hospital’s expanded capabilities.

