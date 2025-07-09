Woman dies after king cobra bit her in Bohol’s Sevilla town

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — A 52-year-old woman died after being bitten by a king cobra, locally known as “banacon,” in Sevilla town, Bohol province on Monday, July 7.

Analinda Polinar-Dultra, a resident of Barangay Cabancalan here, was feeding rabbits at her mother’s house in an area near the piles of wood when a king cobra — around two meters long — suddenly struck her around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Her brother, Filemon Polinar, told a radio station that Dultra fought back and even managed to “slap” the snake several times but she already got bitten in her foot, hand and shoulders.

Instead of immediately seeking medical treatment, however, Dultra reportedly went to a local albularyo (shaman) for help. The healer reportedly told her that nothing could be done anymore as the snake’s venom had already spread throughout her body.

When the victim had trouble breathing, she was first brought to the town’s health center for resuscitation efforts before she was rushed to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City, where she arrived at 4:45 p.m.

Although she was given an anti-venom shot, Dultra was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Filemon said the delay in receiving medical care might have cost her life.

Medical personnel were prepared to administer an anti-venom injection upon the victim’s arrival, but it was already too late. They arrived at the hospital around 4:45 p.m., by which time she had succumbed to the venom.”

Relatives sought the cobra and killed it.

This is not the first cobra-related fatality in Bohol. Last year, a three-year-old child from Loon town also died after suffering two cobra bites.

Health officials remind the public that cobra bites require immediate medical attention and that delays in treatment can be fatal. /das

