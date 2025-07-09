Gregorio increases allowance for nat’l athletes, coaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly-appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio has officially announced a ₱5,000 increase in the monthly allowance of all national athletes and coaches, starting this August.

Gregorio made the announcement during a general assembly with National Sports Associations (NSAs) held Tuesday in Manila.

The increase will be implemented across the board after Gregorio noted that the current ₱10,000 monthly allowance for national athletes is significantly lower than the minimum wage and barely sufficient to support them financially.

Supporting his initiative are Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Atty. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Representatives Roberto V. Puno, Richard Gomez, and Michael Dy III.

Gregorio said he would seek the help of his close contacts in Congress, noting that the total cost of the increase would amount to roughly ₱10 million.

He also clarified that the initiative is not politically motivated, but rather a genuine effort to support national athletes who have made sacrifices to represent the Philippines in international competitions.

In addition, Gregorio announced plans to streamline the allowance release process to just five days. He also revealed plans to procure new equipment for athletes and to upgrade key PSC facilities in Manila and Baguio, including the establishment of a 24/7 help desk for national athletes.

