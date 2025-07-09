P38-M worth of alleged smuggled rice seized in Talisay warehouse raid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 26,526 sacks of alleged smuggled rice worth P38 million were seized from a warehouse in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, during a raid conducted by the enforcement group of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage (AAES) Council on Wednesday afternoon, July 9, 2025.

The enforcement operation was led by the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and the Maritime Group.

On June 19, 2025, the Executive Committee—composed of the Office of the President’s permanent representative and AAES Council Chairperson Frederick D. Go, Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, and the Enforcement Group—issued a Letter of Authority (LOA) to inspect several warehouses in Kimba Compound for allegedly storing smuggled agricultural products, in violation of Republic Act No. 12022 or the AAES Law.

During the inspection on June 20, 2025, the enforcement group discovered that the area occupied by River Valley Distribution Inc. (RVDI) contained a substantial stock of rice.

It was found that RVDI failed to account for approximately 26,526 sacks of rice, weighing 863,345 kilograms, with an estimated value of P38 million.

The smuggled rice was allegedly imported from Pakistan and Vietnam.

As a result, the PNP-CIDG, in coordination with the Special Team of Prosecutors (STP) of the Department of Justice (DOJ), filed a petition for seizure before the Court of Tax Appeals.

On July 8, 2025, the Court granted the petition.

“The goods were inspected, examined, and found to be illegal. This decisive action sends a strong and clear message to economic saboteurs: the government stands united and shall be relentless in its efforts against such illegal activities,” said AAES Council Chairperson Frederick D. Go, who is also the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA).

The DOJ’s STP also plans to file economic sabotage charges—a non-bailable offense under Philippine law—against those responsible.

The AAES Council was established to combat large-scale agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartels. This operation underscores President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s strong commitment to safeguarding food security and upholding the rule of law.

Lawyer Christina Angelie Abella, legal counsel for RVDI, however, stated that they will exhaust all legal remedies and denied that RVDI failed to comply with the necessary permits and requirements.

“We’re exhausting all possible remedies because we believe that our client has complied with all the necessary requirements,” Abella said.

