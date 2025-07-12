Nutrition Month: Lorega tops Cebu City’s child malnutrition list

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before the city stirs awake, 24-year-old Dianne Bundalo is already preparing breakfast for her two young children with whatever she can manage from the day before.

On most mornings, it’s just rice, paired with a slice of hotdog or a spoonful of canned meat. If they’re lucky, there’s an egg to share. Fresh vegetables are a luxury she can rarely afford.

Like many mothers in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Dianne has learned to make do with what little she has.

“Usahay itlog, usahay de lata. Dili gyud everyday naa’y gulay (Sometimes, eggs, sometimes, canned goods. It’s not vegetables every day.),” she said. “Maatiman sila pero tungod pod nga gagmay sila’g kinan-an, usahay dili maplease ang bata (They are taken care of, but since they only eat a little, sometimes the kids won’t be easy to please).”

Lunch is often a simple soup, if there’s a bit more money that day. Dinner is usually bought ready-made from nearby food stalls, cheaper and easier, especially after long hours of work. Her kitchen, like many others in low-income communities, runs not on choice, but on necessity.

Dianne’s youngest is still breastfeeding, while her eldest was breastfed until the age of two. Despite her efforts, both of her children, aged one and five, are stunted. A condition that has been caused by long-term poor nutrition.

This is just one of many in Lorega, a densely populated urban barangay that now ranks first in the city for both stunting and underweight cases among children under five, based on the latest data from the Cebu City Nutrition Office.

The recent Operation Timbang (OPT) Plus report confirms that Barangay Lorega San Miguel leads Cebu City in two critical malnutrition indicators: the prevalence of underweight and stunted children aged 0 to 59 months.

Lorega’s nutrition profile

From January to March 2025, Cebu City health workers conducted the Operation Timbang (OPT) Plus program, weighing and measuring 75,398 children under five to assess their nutritional status.

Among the 80 barangays, Lorega stood out for having the highest rates of malnutrition.

Specifically, 7.35 percent of children in Lorega, equivalent to 57 children, were found to be underweight or severely underweight, the highest in the city.

Similarly, 17.14 percent, or 133 children, were stunted or severely stunted, again the highest prevalence recorded among all barangays.

However, only 776 of the estimated 1,372 children under five in Lorega were measured, resulting in a coverage rate of 56 percent, which is significantly lower than the city average of 75 percent.

Maria Lucia Adolfo, the City Nutrition Scholar in Lorega who oversees nutrition monitoring in its 14 sitios, reported that a total of 172 children were classified as nutritionally at risk in April 2025.

This group included 46 underweight children, 11 severely underweight, 103 stunted, 29 severely stunted, 12 moderately wasted, one severely wasted, 13 overweight, and 16 obese children.

Adolfo noted that some parents tend to buy fast food or pre-cooked meals without considering their nutritional value, and sometimes simply give money to their children to decide what to eat.

“Ang uban ginikanan, mamalit og fastfood or luto na daan. Wala kahibalo kung naa ba nay nutrisyon,” Adolfo said.

(The other parents, they would buy fastfood or food that is already cooked.)

“Usahay, kwarta lang ihatag sa bata. Sila na’y bahala unsa ilang paliton,” she said.

(Sometimes, they would only give money to their children. They would be the ones to choose what they would buy.)

The daily struggle to feed

Like many parents in Lorega, Dianne juggles work and childcare with no fixed income. She sells household items and takes on small jobs when she can. Her husband works as a sales clerk and brings home the minimum wage.

“Lisod gyud siya, samot na kay busy kaayo ka, dili ka kaatiman sa imong anak (It’s so difficult, especially that you are so busy, you cannot really take care of your child,” she said. “Dili gyud enough [ang income] kay abangan pa sa balay, mao mag-side hustle gyud (It is not enough [the income] because there is also the rent for the house, that is why we have to have a side hustle).”

Despite these constraints, she tries to provide what she can.

“Buhaton lang gyud ang tanan,” she said.

(I would just have to do everything.)

Barangay Captain Nilo dela Cerna said the findings were “alarming,” but not surprising.

“Daghan abnormal nga timbang. Naay underweight, overweight, kuwang sa height. Mao nga permi nato gi-remind ang mga ginikanan,” he said.

(Many have abnormal weights. There are those underweight, overweight, lacked height. That is why I would always remind the parents.)

He said the barangay held weekly nutrition education drives for parents and continued to implement a 90-day feeding program for at-risk children. They also promoted urban gardening to encourage families to grow their own vegetables, even using simple containers.

“Dili ni lisod [ang vegetable gardening]. Pwede ra magtanom bisan sa plangana,” he added.

(This is not difficult [vegetable gardening]. You can really plant even in a basin.)

Citywide nutritional status

The latest data from Cebu City’s Operation Timbang (OPT) Plus program show that the nutritional health of children under five has improved steadily from 2021 to 2025.

In 2025, nearly 97.4 percent of children had a normal weight for their age, up from 95.33 percent in 2021. This means more children are reaching a healthy weight as they grow.

At the same time, the number of children who are underweight has dropped from 2.36 percent in 2021 to 1.23 percent in 2025.

Cases of severe underweight have also decreased, from 0.60 percent in 2021 to 0.40 percent in 2024, and this rate has stayed stable into 2025. These improvements suggest that ongoing health and nutrition programs in the city are having a positive effect.

However, some areas still face serious challenges. Barangay Lorega San Miguel has the highest number and percentage of underweight children in Cebu City, with 7.35 percent or 57 children affected. Other barangays like Sambag also have notable cases, though at lower rates. This shows that while the city as a whole is improving, certain communities need more focused help.

When looking at children’s height for their age, 95.09 percent were found to have normal height in 2025, continuing an upward trend.

The percentage of children who are stunted, which means they are too short for their age due to chronic malnutrition, dropped to 2.44 percent. Severely stunted cases also declined slightly to 0.83 percent.

Again, Lorega had the highest number of stunted children, with 17.14 percent or 133 children affected. These positive changes are likely the result of regular growth monitoring, better maternal and child health services, nutrition education, and the hard work of barangay health workers reaching families even in hard-to-access areas.

Weight relative to length or height also improved. In 2025, 97.79 percent of children had a normal weight for their height, which is important for preventing wasting (being too thin).

The number of children moderately wasted dropped to 0.49 percent, and severely wasted cases fell to 0.19 percent. These are important reductions because wasting increases the risk of illness and death in young children.

At the same time, overweight and obesity rates were low but still present, at 0.93 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively. This shows the need to keep promoting balanced diets and healthy lifestyles to prevent future health problems.

Certain barangays like Calamba, Cogon Pardo, Mabolo, Luz, and Sambag II continue to have higher rates of wasting and overweight children. These “hotspots” point to ongoing issues related to poverty, food access, and health habits that require targeted local programs.

What’s behind the numbers?

According to Mary Bliss Joy Iguana, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Nutrition Office (CNO), the city’s nutritional health indicators have shown improvement over the past five years, but some challenges remain deeply rooted.

“Decreasing ta for the past three years,” Iguana said, referring to child malnutrition trends. “Kay ang population man gud sa Cebu City, daghan gyud ta ug mga bata. Imagine, 80 barangays. So in terms of actual numbers, taas gyud. But if ato siya tan-awon sa percentage, makita nato nga kahit papano ni-decrease siya in the past five years.”

(We are decreasing in the past three years, Iguana said, referring to child malnutrition trends. Because there are many children in the population of Cebu City. Imagine, 80 barangays. So in term of actual numbers, it is really high. But if we look at the percentage, we can see that s0mehow it decreased in the past five years.)

Despite this overall progress, stunting—children who are too short for their age due to chronic malnutrition—remains the most persistent and challenging indicator in the city.

“Actually, ang pinakataas nato nga indicator—taas gyud kaayo—basically, ang stunting gyud. Daghan kaayo nga bata ang affected,” she said.

(Actually, our biggest indicator–it is really high–basically, it is really stunting. Many children are affected.)

Iguana emphasized that the problem of stunting often began within the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, including pregnancy and early infancy, a critical window for growth and development.

“Daghan kaayo ta’g teenage pregnant mothers nga wala kahibalo, so at that age, dili na sila matagaan og sakto nga health care sa ilang pregnancy,” she explained.

(There are many teenage pregnant mothers that did not know about these, so at that age, they could not be given the proper health care in their pregnancy.)

She also pointed to widespread food insecurity in urban poor communities as a major factor.

“Bisan pa unsaon nato og duot nga kaon, pag-abot sa ilang balay, wala man silay igong pagkaon sa ilang lamesa. How can we change that easily? So mao na nga challenge jud pod na siya—food security,” Iguana said.

(Whatever we do to push the food, when they reached their homes, they don’t have enough food on their tables. How can we change that easily? So that is really the challenge — food security.)

The increasing presence of fast food in daily diets has also contributed to the problem.

“Daghan na kaayo fast food chains karon. Palit lang bisan asa, instead of cooking nutritious foods,” she added.

(There are many fast food chains now. They can be bought anywhere, instead of cooking nutritious foods.)

These factors, early pregnancy, lack of maternal health care, economic hardship, and poor dietary habits, combine to make stunting a complex issue that requires not just health interventions, but multi-sectoral solutions involving education, livelihood, and food access.

Food security in Mayor Archival’s agenda

Food security is now a key priority under Cebu City’s new leadership.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., in his inaugural address before the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod, unveiled a 10-point executive agenda that would place food security and agriculture second on his list of urgent reforms.

He pledged to invest in pilot farms, food innovation hubs, farm-to-market roads, and a city food bank in coordination with the Cebu Provincial government.

He also committed to lowering production costs for farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture to ensure better access to nutritious, affordable food for urban communities.

This aligns directly with the Cebu City Nutrition Office’s call for structural solutions to hunger and chronic undernutrition, especially in barangays like Lorega, where food insecurity remains a daily struggle.

Addressing the root causes

Barangay Lorega’s nutrition crisis is complex, rooted in economic hardship, poor dietary choices, and time constraints.

“Possible gyud nga sa ginikanan pod gikan ang problema (It is possible that the problem is from the parents.),” said Captain dela Cerna. “Pero kami, ginabuhat namo ang tanan (But we are doing whatever we can do).”

He said the barangay regularly monitored cases, coordinated with the City Health Office, and ensured that children flagged as malnourished would be given direct support.

Adolfo agreed that while feeding programs and milk distribution for pregnant women and undernourished children would help, behavior change among parents would be critical.

“Ang uban ginikanan, dili kahibalo unsay dapat buhaton. Mao kinahanglan gyud ang education drive,” she said.

(The other parents, don’t know what to do. That is why, an education drive is really needed.)

Feeding hope

Dianne understands that the future of her children hinges on the care and nourishment she provides today. But she also recognizes that this is a shared responsibility, one she cannot carry alone.

“Naa man gibuhat ang barangay, like feeding program. Usa akong anak ani,” she said.

(The barangay is doing something, like (having a) feeding program. My child is one of those (who benefited from this).)

She wishes nothing more than for her children to be healthy and strong, rising above the odds and looking forward to brighter days.