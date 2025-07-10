Pagasa: New LPA inside PAR being monitored

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Wednesday, July 9, is monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, LPA 07c was spotted 470 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in an advisory issued at 10 p.m.

However, Pagasa said that the LPA has a “low potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”

The agency also noted that LPA 07b, still being monitored outside the PAR, is unlikely to form into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. It was located 1,670 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon as of 8 p.m.

In its 5 p.m. weather forecast, Pagasa weather specialist John Manalo said that the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will continue to prevail in the coming days. He added that habagat will bring rains and cloudy skies to the western portion of Luzon, including Metro Manila on Thursday.

He also said that Palawan, and the western portion of Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies and high chances of rain. /cb

