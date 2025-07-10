‘Habagat’ to drench more areas

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency July 10,2025 - 08:45 AM

MANILA, Philipppines – More areas are forecast to be affected by the southwest monsoon or “habagat” on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

Metro Manila, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and Antique will experience occasional rains, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) advisory.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Western Visayas, mainland Cagayan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Batangas, Rizal, and Laguna, and Davao Occidental will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to “habagat”.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, as of 3 a.m., a low pressure area was located 540 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

PAGASA said it has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. (PNA)

