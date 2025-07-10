Museo Sugbo to reopen this August

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourists and history lovers have something to look forward to soon.

The Cebu Provincial government announced that Museo Sugbo, the province-run museum, will officially reopen its doors on August 28—in time for Cebu’s founding anniversary and the celebration of Heritage Month.

“This aligns with both the province’s founding anniversary and the observance of Heritage Month,” said Lawyer Paulo Uy, chief of staff to Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

READ: National Museum is now open to public 7 days a week

“Governor Pam issued a directive to reopen Museo Sugbo, recognizing its importance as a symbol of Cebu’s rich heritage and history. It’s also a moment for us to reflect and look back,” Uy said.

The museum had been temporarily closed under the previous administration to undergo much-needed renovations.

According to Uy, the decision was also driven by “high operational costs and low income.”

The rehabilitation aims not only to preserve the museum’s delicate historical artifacts but also to improve the overall visitor experience.

READ: Museo BSP now open to the public, admission is free

Before its closure, Museo Sugbo welcomed around 20,000 visitors annually. Entrance fees were set at P30 for adults, P10 for students, and P50 for foreign visitors.

Housed in a heritage site, Museo Sugbo formerly served as the province’s penal facility.

Initially known as the Carcel de Cebu, the structure was built in 1871 and designed by architect Domingo de Escondrillas.

The building has a colorful and storied past.

READ: In Pangasinan, homegrown talent shines in museum

During the American occupation, it served as a stable for horses that raced in the nearby Hipodromo Race Track—now Barangay Hippodromo.

In World War II, it was used by the Japanese Secret Police as a prison for captured guerillas.

In 2004, following the transfer of CPDRC to a larger facility in Barangay Kalunasan, the Capitol transformed the old jailhouse into a museum dedicated to preserving Cebu’s rich cultural and historical legacy.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP