Cebu still most preferred business location outside NCR – Colliers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s office market saw a strong rebound in the first quarter of 2025 following a slowdown at the end of 2024, according to data from real estate services firm Colliers.

The recovery was mostly driven by increased demand from outsourcing companies and a resurgence in pre-leasing activity.

Colliers reported that Cebu accounted for 36 percent of the 55,000 square meters of office transactions recorded outside Metro Manila during the first quarter this year, making it the most preferred business location beyond the capital.

They cited the city’s robust infrastructure, large talent pool, and business-friendly environment continue to attract both traditional firms and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

From just 8,000 square meters of recorded transactions in the first quarter in 2024, Cebu’s office space take-up surged by 150 percent in the first three months of 2025.

The outsourcing sector drove 51 percent of these new leases, while traditional firms accounted for the remaining 49 percent, Colliers said.

Expansion and new site setups made up 82 percent of all deals.

Vacancy rates rise amid new supply

Despite strong demand, vacancy rates in Metro Cebu increased to 21.2 percent this year, up from 20.5 percent at the end of 2024.

This was attributed mainly to the completion of new office towers, particularly Filinvest’s Cyberzone Cebu Towers 3 and 4 in Cebu IT Park.

Colliers noted ongoing developments in key business districts, including BDO Corporate Center in Fuente Osmeña, Grand Tower in North Reclamation, MAHI Center in Mactan, IL Corso in South Road Properties, and Patria de Cebu in Uptown.

Pre-leasing, flexible workspace

Pre-leasing activity picked up significantly during the first three months of 2025, particularly among large IT-BPM firms that secured office spaces in developments still under construction.

Meanwhile, flexible workspace solutions, or seat leasing, have gained popularity in Cebu as a cost-effective alternative to traditional leases, Colliers revealed.

These setups enable companies to start operations without significant upfront investments in infrastructure and fit-outs.

Currently, 70 percent of Cebu’s available office stock is in bare- or warm-shell condition, making flexible office space an attractive option, especially for budget-conscious firms.

Additionally, the flex space segment in Cebu has maintained a lower vacancy rate of 13%, reflecting stronger demand compared to traditional leases.

In response, both existing and new flexible workspace operators are expanding their footprint in the province.