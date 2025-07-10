Tomas accuses Raymond of trying to sabotage Archival admin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “word war” between Cebu City’s current and former officials continues to smolder and is feared to be far from over.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday, July 10, fired back at former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who earlier criticized him for allegedly overstepping the authority of incumbent Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

“I will do everything in my power to help Nestor succeed as mayor,” Osmeña said in a strongly worded statement.

The vice mayor also accused Garcia of attempting to sabotage Archival’s administration, comparing him to one of his political opponents, former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“Garcia will do everything in his power to see Archival fail because he wants to run again,” Osmeña said.

“He is just like his aunt, who spent the last two weeks of her term doing everything imaginable to sabotage the new governor,” he added.

Osmeña’s remarks were in direct response to Garcia’s press conference earlier this week, where the former mayor warned the vice mayor against “overstepping” the authority of the city’s chief executive.

The Tomas-Raymond word war follows a series of exposés from City Hall, with the new administration raising concerns over several “questionable” financial transactions made under Garcia’s term.

These include alleged overpriced purchases and questionable budget allocations including the P4.4 million purchase of an electrical vehicle.

Garcia has defended his administration’s financial decisions, and branded the accusations hurled against him as politically motivated and baseless.

He also slammed Archival and Osmeña over claims that the city acquired t-shirts worth P20,000 each and faces a budget deficit—allegations he labeled as fabrications.

Despite the tension, Garcia said he continues to give Archival the benefit of the doubt and remains open to returning to politics in 2028. He also hinted at a potential reunion with former Mayor Michael Rama and Partido BARUG.

Meanwhile, Osmeña doubled down on the Archival administration’s early achievements, citing reforms such as the reopening of a secondary road to IT Park, the resumption of 24/7 library services, and the revival of a shuttle program for BPO workers.

“For the first time in a long time, the mayor and vice mayor are a team. This is something the Gwenlet cannot possibly understand,” said Osmeña.

