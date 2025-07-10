Shoplifters' group: 9 suspected members from Manila nabbed in Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine members of an suspected shoplifting group, who are mostly from Manila, were arrested on Wednesday, July 9, after one of their alleged members was caught stealing clothes from a boutique inside a mall in Cebu City.

Authorities identified the woman as Angelica Capales, 35, a resident of Quezon City.

Capales was allegedly caught shoplifting P11,055 worth of baby clothes in a boutique inside a mall at the South Road Properties on July 9.

The theft was reported to police that day and Capales was also then turned over to police by then.

During investigation, according to reports, that Capales eventually revealed where her cohorts were located.

This prompted a followup operation by police on the same day leading to the arrest of 8 other individuals, Capales alleged cohorts, inside a pension house in downtown Cebu City.

Police also recovered more stolen clothes from the 8 arrested individuals worth at least P100,000.

Police identified the suspects caught at the pension house as Marilyn Traspaderme Lavistre, 37; Liza Traspaderme Lavistre, 38; Nekia Lavistre Francisco, 20; Mark Talinio Castillo, 40; Jason Pia Lozada, 44; Maricel Cruz Corre, 38; Geralyn Ortea Perje, 39; and Charneth Corpuz, 18.

Most of the suspects were jobless and residents of Metro Manila.

With this, police are calling on other malls in the city to check on their inventories and to check if the arrested persons were seen in their malls.

The arrests were made during a joint follow-up operation conducted by personnel from the City Intelligence and Detection Unit (CIDU), Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU), and Mambaling Police Station.

The suspects were detained at the Mambaling Police Station pending the filing of theft charges.

