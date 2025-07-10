The Hospital at Maayo hosts two-day Cancer Forum, advancing cancer care and collaboration in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) held a two-day cancer forum on June 20 and 21, gathering leading oncology experts to discuss advances in cancer care, prevention, and patient support.

THAM reinforces its commitment to providing advanced medical knowledge and quality care for both local and international patients.

The event was co-presented by Pacific Cross Insurance, with Oncolife Corporation as a sponsor, reflecting a shared goal of promoting cancer awareness and improving access to healthcare in Cebu. A key speaker was Dr. Zee Ying Kiat, Senior Consultant and Medical Oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre in Singapore, who shared insights into the latest cancer treatments and stressed the importance of early detection. Dr. Zee, an expert in gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary cancers, trained at prestigious institutions including University College London and The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Multidisciplinary Forum on Liver and Colon Cancer

The forum opened with a multidisciplinary discussion focused on liver and colon cancer, featuring interactive case studies and a panel of Cebu-based doctors: Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, gastroenterologist and THAM Medical Director; oncologists Dr. Mary Michelle Oporto and Dr. Amabelle Gerona; and family medicine physicians Dr. Leticia Abinuman and Dr. Jasmine Friberg.

The session also highlighted how collaboration across specialties is vital in developing comprehensive cancer treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique circumstances. The discussions emphasized integrating diverse perspectives—from diagnostics to surgical approaches and medical oncology—to optimize patient outcomes.

Cancer Explained: From Prevention to Progress

On the second day, the session titled Understanding Cancer Today: Prevention, Protection, and Peace of Mind covered cancer basics, prevention strategies, and the role of early screening.

Dr. Zee led this impactful session with both expertise and empathy, encouraging participants to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health and offering heartfelt support to those facing cancer or supporting loved ones through their journeys. This included personal stories from cancer survivors and patients, creating an atmosphere of empathy and hope.

Pacific Cross’s Head for Visayas and Mindanao, Mr. Solomon Luminarias, also spoke about how health insurance can support individuals in planning for medical care and financial security in the face of cancer diagnoses.

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) is a Level 2 general hospital in Mandaue City, offering inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services, and aims to deliver holistic, hotel-inspired patient care.

For more information, THAM can be contacted at (032) 888 2662 or (0998) 962 1234, or via its official Facebook page.