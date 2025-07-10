Teacher dies after falling off motorcycle, run over by SUV in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 57-year-old teacher was killed in a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning, July 9, 2025, while on her way to school.

The victim was identified as Reywena Velez Sorono, a Grade 5 teacher at Labogon Elementary School. She was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Rene Bordario Misa, 54.

According to a report from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the motorcycle was traveling along H. Abellana Street in Barangay Basak at around 9 a.m. when it hit a stray dog crossing the road near Table Ware.

The impact caused both Misa and Sorono to fall onto the road. Sorono was then accidentally run over by an SUV traveling behind them, driven by 18-year-old Heinrich Lee Cañete Pilones from Liloan.

Authorities said Pilones may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Sorono sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at Eversley Hospital in Mandaue City. Misa also suffered injuries and was brought to the same hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, July 10, MCPO spokesperson Mercy Villaro said the SUV driver claimed he did not notice the victims falling and that the gap between the two vehicles was too short.

Following the incident, Villaro reminded drivers to always exercise caution and maintain an appropriate speed, whether on highways or barangay roads, due to the possible presence of stray animals. She also advised motorists to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue Superintendent Bianito Dagatan confirmed that Sorono was on her way to school at the time of the accident.

He added that DepEd Mandaue has begun gathering financial assistance for Sorono’s family and is encouraging fellow teachers to voluntarily contribute. /csl

