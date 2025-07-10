Tony Yang, brother of ex-Duterte adviser, arrested for multiple criminal offenses

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have arrested Jianxin “Tony” Yang, the older brother of former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, over multiple criminal charges, officials confirmed on Thursday, July 10.

Yang, 54, also known by various aliases including Antonio Lim y Maestrado, Antonio M. Lim, Tony Lim, and Tony Yang, was arrested on the evening of July 9 at the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) temporary custodial facility in Pasay City.

A team from the Pasay City police station arrested Yang over multiple criminal charges of falsification of public documents, perjury and violation of the Alias Law (Commonwealth Act No. 142, as amended by Republic Act No. 6085), the PAOCC said.

“This arrest is more than just the capture of an individual; it’s about holding people accountable, no matter how deep their ties or how many names they use. We are determined to protect the integrity of our systems and institutions from those who abuse them,” PAOCC Executive Director Gilberto Cruz said in a statement.

The arrest was carried out by personnel from the Pasay City police station. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 22, 2024 at the Municipal Trial Court Branch 2 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Yang was first apprehended on Sept. 19, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 for violations of immigration laws, including Section 3 of Operations Order No. SBM-2014-048 (Undesirable Aliens) and Section 37(a)(9) in relation to Section 45 of Commonwealth Act No. 613 (Misrepresentation). That operation was jointly executed by the Bureau of Immigration, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, and the PAOCC.

Under the alias Antonio Maestrado Lim, Yang allegedly established at least 12 companies in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, including malls, rice mills, and a steel plant. During his 2024 arrest, authorities seized falsified identification cards, firearm licenses, nearly ₱1.4 million in cash, and various contraband items.

Investigators said Yang’s activities share striking similarities to those of Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, the former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who had been linked to questionable civil documents.

Yang has been turned over to the Pasay City police station for booking and documentation. He will remain in local police custody pending the posting of bail. Once released, he will be transferred to the Bureau of Immigration for proceedings on his immigration offenses.

