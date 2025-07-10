Gunman in Lapu-Lapu taxi driver slay voluntarily surrenders

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The gunman who shot and killed a 47-year-old taxi driver in a secluded area in Sitio Ka-Isko, Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, on July 2, 2025, has voluntarily surrendered to the Mactan Police Station.

The suspect is a 30-year-old man with a live-in partner and a resident of Sitio Ka Konsor, Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the gunman was a friend of a 16-year-old minor who had an intimate relationship with the taxi driver, Johnny Burdas, a resident of Brgy. Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Torres, the gunman surrendered after growing tired of hiding, as authorities had launched a manhunt operation against him. He was accompanied by his aunt when he turned himself in at the police station.

Based on the investigation, the 16-year-old minor told her minor boyfriend and the gunman that she had been sexually molested by the victim.

The 16-year-old was a resident of Liloan town but was temporarily staying in Brgy. Mactan, living with her boyfriend. She had only met the victim last June.

“Ang kining babaye, allegedly, gipanamastamasan kuno ni sa taxi driver. Nagpahaba siya ug istorya sa iyang mga barkada,” Torres said.

(This girl was allegedly molested by the taxi driver. She shared a long story about it with her friends.)

The gunman allegedly volunteered to kill the victim, and they planned the crime.

On the day of the incident, the 16-year-old asked the victim if they could meet. She was accompanied by her minor boyfriend, the gunman, and another adult accomplice.

When the victim arrived at the crime scene, he was approached by the girl. She then signaled the gunman, who suddenly appeared and shot the victim in the body.

They immediately fled after the shooting. However, they were seen on CCTV passing through the area.

The gunman also surrendered the .45 caliber pistol that he used in committing the crime.

Torres added that the gunman is willing to issue an extrajudicial confession to identify others who were involved in the crime.

Torres said the victim’s family also knew about the illicit affair, but they chose to remain silent and made it appear that the motive for the crime was robbery, especially since the victim’s cellphone and wallet were missing.

“Kabaw sila, pero nagpakahilom lang sila kay gusto lang nilang ipagawas nga robbery ang nahitabo,” he added.

(They knew, but they chose to keep quiet because they wanted it to appear that a robbery happened.)

Currently, the gunman has been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He will also face a murder charge once he issues an extrajudicial confession admitting to the crime. /csl

