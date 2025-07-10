Three LPAs detected inside and outside PAR on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — Three low pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday (July 10).

In an advisory issued at 10 a.m., Pagasa said that the three LPAs include weather disturbance tagged as ‘LPA 07c,’ monitored inside the PAR, has a “low potential” of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. It was located 790 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, two other LPAs are being observed outside the PAR.

On the other hand, Pagasa noted that another weather condition – ‘LPA 07d’ – has a “medium potential” of forming into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. It was last located 2,070 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The other LPA, which is a remnant of tropical depression Danas (local name: Bising), was spotted 475 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. It is “unlikely” to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

In its 5 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said that Metro Manila and six other areas in Luzon are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains due to the continued effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Occidental Mindoro

Several local government units suspended classes due to the inclement weather:

Marikina City – all levels, public and private schools

San Mateo, Rizal – all levels, public and private schools

La Trinidad, Benguet – preschool to Senior High School, public and private schools

Patnanungan, Quezon – all levels, public and private schools (from July 10 to 11 due to danger heat index)

Montalban, Rizal – all levels, public and private schools

