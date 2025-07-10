DFA: 13 more Filipinos repatriated from Iran

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Thursday that 13 more Filipino evacuees from Iran were repatriated through Turkmenistan and arrived in the country last week.

In a statement, the agency said it welcomed two groups of evacuees from Iran, who arrived in the country on July 4 and 5, after they were assisted by the DFA’s Rapid Response Team contingent in Turkmenistan.

The DFA said the groups were composed of 13 Filipinos in total, 11 of whom were overseas Filipinos while two were overseas Filipino workers.

Agencies such as the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Social Welfare and Development joined the DFA in welcoming the repatriates when they arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The DFA noted that the lowering of alert level in Israel had prompted a decline in the number of Filipinos who have sought repatriation assistance in order to evacuate from Iran and nearby countries.

“Nevertheless, the DFA’s Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast and ever-ready in assisting our kababayans (countrymen) in distress through any means necessary,” the agency said.

Last month, the DFA raised the alert levels in Iran and Israel to level 3 due to escalating tensions between the two countries, and encouraged Filipinos to voluntarily repatriate.

Israel had earlier carried out strikes against Iran that targeted nuclear facilities and bases, with Iran firing back with a barrage of ballistic missiles.

A ceasefire was eventually announced between the two countries, which appeared to be taking hold despite initially faltering. /mr

